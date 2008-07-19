Antique radio receivers retain a significant charm, and though they do not carry huge value today they were often extremely high quality items that would have represented a significant investment for their original owners. This guy acquired just such a radio, a Philco 37-11 made in 1937, and since it was it[sic] a bit of a state he set about giving it some updated electronics. Stripping away the original electronics, he gave it a modern amplifier with Bluetooth capabilities, and a Raspberry Pi.