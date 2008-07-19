19/07/08/1415231 story
posted by Fnord666 on Monday July 08, @03:11PM
from the does-it-take-10-minutes-to-warm-up? dept.
from the does-it-take-10-minutes-to-warm-up? dept.
Antique radio receivers retain a significant charm, and though they do not carry huge value today they were often extremely high quality items that would have represented a significant investment for their original owners. This guy acquired just such a radio, a Philco 37-11 made in 1937, and since it was it[sic] a bit of a state he set about giving it some updated electronics. Stripping away the original electronics, he gave it a modern amplifier with Bluetooth capabilities, and a Raspberry Pi.
One of the coolest applications for a Pi I've seen.
Updating a Vintage Radio With a Pi | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday July 08, @03:32PM
So he replaced a tube amplifier with modern digital technology? I hope no audiophile watches his video. ;-)
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday July 08, @03:32PM (1 child)
https://www.raspberrypi.org/blog/roberts-r300-reinvention/ [raspberrypi.org] (I think this one is duplicated below, but this one was featured on the raspberry pi blog.)
https://www.instructables.com/id/Raspberry-pi-gone-vintage/ [instructables.com]
https://lifehacker.com/transform-a-vintage-radio-into-a-raspberry-pi-powered-w-474682370 [lifehacker.com]
https://makezine.com/2015/08/06/vintage-radio-with-raspberry-pi/ [makezine.com]
https://blog.adafruit.com/2019/01/08/show-and-tell-a-vintage-radio-with-raspberry-pi-showandtell-adafruit-raspberrypi-adafruit/ [adafruit.com]
https://www.hifiberry.com/build/guides/raspberry-pi-infused-vintage-radio/ [hifiberry.com]
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday July 08, @03:51PM
Fun, random things!
Star Trek - Tricorder Prop
https://www.raspberrypi.org/blog/raspberry-pi-tricorder-prop/ [raspberrypi.org]
Doctor Who - K9 Prop
https://www.raspberrypi.org/blog/working-doctor-who-props-raspberry-pi/ [raspberrypi.org]
Robotic Fish
https://www.raspberrypi.org/blog/robotic-fish/ [raspberrypi.org]
Fallout 4 Terminal
https://youtu.be/mWdRnnZdqRI [youtu.be]
Pi Projector
https://www.mickmake.com/products/piprojector-1-x-series-documentation [mickmake.com]
Jasper
https://www.raspberrypi.org/blog/meet-jasper-open-source-voice-computing/ [raspberrypi.org]
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 3, Touché) by SomeGuy on Monday July 08, @03:49PM
What? He didn't paint it black and fill it to the rim with burn-our-your-retina blue LEDs or rainbow-LED lit fans?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 08, @04:08PM
http://www.jmargolin.com/patents/radio.htm [jmargolin.com]
Jed Margolin digitally modeled an AM radio receiver, might be something fun to run on the Pi in the old radio cabinet. To quote from his page,
More details on his page and in his 1999 patent (linked on his page).
I tried his demo once, which lets you "tune" a "radio" with mouse cursor. As you move near a simulated station, you get the typical noise and tones familiar to anyone that has played with an analog tuned AM radio. For the audio program material, he used mp3s of audio recordings from old radio plays...very convincing demo.