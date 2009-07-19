Stories
Red Hat Officially Acquired By IBM

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday July 09, @11:23PM   Printer-friendly
from the now-knows-as-blue-hat dept.
Business

hoeferbe writes:

IBM and Red Hat announced today that they have closed the transaction under which IBM acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Red Hat for $190.00 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of approximately $34 billion.

The acquisition redefines the cloud market for business. Red Hat's open hybrid cloud technologies are now paired with the unmatched scale and depth of IBM's innovation and industry expertise, and sales leadership in more than 175 countries. Together, IBM and Red Hat will accelerate innovation by offering a next-generation hybrid multicloud platform. Based on open source technologies, such as Linux and Kubernetes, the platform will allow businesses to securely deploy, run and manage data and applications on-premises and on private and multiple public clouds.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 09, @11:45PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 09, @11:45PM (#865207)

    What does this add to the summary? Why was it added to the original submission?

    • (Score: 3, Touché) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday July 09, @11:57PM

      by PartTimeZombie (4827) on Tuesday July 09, @11:57PM (#865211)

      I think what they meant to say is that the new combination will synergistically parallel task cross-media adoption and objectively unleash e-business initiatives.

      They might also compellingly expedite client-centric storage. I am unsure of this, but they will certainly credibly productize accurate architectures and synergistically mesh user friendly synergy.

    • (Score: 1) by DECbot on Tuesday July 09, @11:57PM

      by DECbot (832) on Tuesday July 09, @11:57PM (#865212) Journal

      Buzzword bingo. Come pickup your card...

(1)