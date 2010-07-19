Debian 10 buster released

July 6th, 2019

After 25 months of development the Debian project is proud to present its new stable version 10 (code name buster), which will be supported for the next 5 years thanks to the combined work of the Debian Security team and of the Debian Long Term Support team.

Debian 10 buster ships with several desktop applications and environments. Amongst others it now includes the desktop environments:

Cinnamon 3.8,

GNOME 3.30,

KDE Plasma 5.14,

LXDE 0.99.2,

LXQt 0.14,

MATE 1.20,

Xfce 4.12.

In this release, GNOME defaults to using the Wayland display server instead of Xorg. Wayland has a simpler and more modern design, which has advantages for security. However, the Xorg display server is still installed by default and the default display manager allows users to choose Xorg as the display server for their next session.

Thanks to the Reproducible Builds project, over 91% of the source packages included in Debian 10 will build bit-for-bit identical binary packages. This is an important verification feature which protects users against malicious attempts to tamper with compilers and build networks. Future Debian releases will include tools and metadata so that end-users can validate the provenance of packages within the archive.

[...] Debian 10 buster includes numerous updated software packages (over 62% of all packages in the previous release), such as:

Apache 2.4.38

BIND DNS Server 9.11

Chromium 73.0

Emacs 26.1

Firefox 60.7 (in the firefox-esr package)

GIMP 2.10.8

GNU Compiler Collection 7.4 and 8.3

GnuPG 2.2

Golang 1.11

Inkscape 0.92.4

LibreOffice 6.1

Linux 4.19 series

MariaDB 10.3

OpenJDK 11

Perl 5.28

PHP 7.3

PostgreSQL 11

Python 3 3.7.2

Ruby 2.5.1

Rustc 1.34

Samba 4.9

systemd 241

Thunderbird 60.7.2

Vim 8.1

more than 59,000 other ready-to-use software packages, built from nearly 29,000 source packages.

With this broad selection of packages and its traditional wide architecture support, Debian once again stays true to its goal of being the universal operating system. It is suitable for many different use cases: from desktop systems to netbooks; from development servers to cluster systems; and for database, web and storage servers. At the same time, additional quality assurance efforts like automatic installation and upgrade tests for all packages in Debian's archive ensure that buster fulfills the high expectations that users have of a stable Debian release.