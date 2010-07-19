from the start-your-downloads dept.
FreeBSD 11.3-RELEASE Announcement
The FreeBSD Release Engineering Team is pleased to announce the availability of FreeBSD�11.3-RELEASE. This is the fourth release of the stable/11 branch.
Some of the highlights:
The clang, llvm, lld, lldb, and compiler-rt utilities as well as libc++ have been updated to upstream version 8.0.0.
The ELF Tool Chain has been updated to version r3614.
OpenSSL has been updated to version 1.0.2s.
The ZFS filesystem has been updated to implement parallel mounting.
The loader(8) has been updated to extend geli(8) support to all architectures.
The pkg(8) utility has been updated to version 1.10.5.
The KDE desktop environment has been updated to version 5.15.3.
The GNOME desktop environment has been updated to version 3.28.
The kernel will now log the jail(8) ID when logging a process exit.
Several feature additions and updates to userland applications.
Several network driver firmware updates.
Warnings for features deprecated in future releases will now be printed on all FreeBSD versions.
Warnings have been added for IPSec algorithms deprecated in RFC 8221.
Deprecation warnings have been added for weaker algorithms when creating geli(8) providers.
And more...
For a complete list of new features and known problems, please see the online release notes and errata list, available at:
For more information about FreeBSD release engineering activities, please see:
Debian -- News -- Debian 10 "buster" Released
July 6th, 2019
After 25 months of development the Debian project is proud to present its new stable version 10 (code name buster), which will be supported for the next 5 years thanks to the combined work of the Debian Security team and of the Debian Long Term Support team.
Debian 10 buster ships with several desktop applications and environments. Amongst others it now includes the desktop environments:
- Cinnamon 3.8,
- GNOME 3.30,
- KDE Plasma 5.14,
- LXDE 0.99.2,
- LXQt 0.14,
- MATE 1.20,
- Xfce 4.12.
In this release, GNOME defaults to using the Wayland display server instead of Xorg. Wayland has a simpler and more modern design, which has advantages for security. However, the Xorg display server is still installed by default and the default display manager allows users to choose Xorg as the display server for their next session.
Thanks to the Reproducible Builds project, over 91% of the source packages included in Debian 10 will build bit-for-bit identical binary packages. This is an important verification feature which protects users against malicious attempts to tamper with compilers and build networks. Future Debian releases will include tools and metadata so that end-users can validate the provenance of packages within the archive.
[...] Debian 10 buster includes numerous updated software packages (over 62% of all packages in the previous release), such as:
- Apache 2.4.38
- BIND DNS Server 9.11
- Chromium 73.0
- Emacs 26.1
- Firefox 60.7 (in the firefox-esr package)
- GIMP 2.10.8
- GNU Compiler Collection 7.4 and 8.3
- GnuPG 2.2
- Golang 1.11
- Inkscape 0.92.4
- LibreOffice 6.1
- Linux 4.19 series
- MariaDB 10.3
- OpenJDK 11
- Perl 5.28
- PHP 7.3
- PostgreSQL 11
- Python 3 3.7.2
- Ruby 2.5.1
- Rustc 1.34
- Samba 4.9
- systemd 241
- Thunderbird 60.7.2
- Vim 8.1
- more than 59,000 other ready-to-use software packages, built from nearly 29,000 source packages.
With this broad selection of packages and its traditional wide architecture support, Debian once again stays true to its goal of being the universal operating system. It is suitable for many different use cases: from desktop systems to netbooks; from development servers to cluster systems; and for database, web and storage servers. At the same time, additional quality assurance efforts like automatic installation and upgrade tests for all packages in Debian's archive ensure that buster fulfills the high expectations that users have of a stable Debian release.