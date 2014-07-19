Charter Communications has received final approval to stay in New York State despite violating merger commitments related to its 2016 purchase of Time Warner Cable.

The New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) had revoked its approval of the merger and ordered Charter to sell the former Time Warner Cable system in July 2018. Charter repeatedly failed to meet deadlines for broadband expansions that were required in exchange for merger approval, state officials said.

But Charter and state officials struck a deal in April, and yesterday the PSC approved the settlement.

"Under the terms of the agreement, Charter will expand its network to provide high-speed broadband service to 145,000 residences and businesses entirely in Upstate New York and will pay an additional $12 million to expand broadband service to additional premises," yesterday's PSC announcement said.

The 2016 merger approval required Charter to extend its high-speed broadband network to 145,000 unserved and underserved homes and businesses by 2020. Under the settlement, Charter now has until September 30, 2021 to complete the buildout.

"To date, Charter has passed approximately 65,000 of the required 145,000 addresses," the PSC said.

[...] Charter had claimed that it met its interim deadlines, but state officials found that Charter was counting locations that it was already required to serve as part of franchise agreements. The state hit Charter with a $2 million fine in June 2018 and a $1 million fine in June 2017.