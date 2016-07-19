Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

NASA's Original Apollo 11 Moon Landing Footage is Up for Auction

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday July 16, @05:38AM   Printer-friendly
from the strapped-for-cash dept.
News

martyb writes:

Now You Can Buy NASA's Own Original Apollo 11 Moon Landing Footage:

Got a player for 2-inch Quadruplex videotapes sitting around? You could view original NASA recordings of the Apollo 11 moon landing in your living room.

Sotheby's is auctioning off three first-generation tapes of the historic touchdown as part of its July 20 auction of space exploration artifacts set to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing.

The tapes run a total of 2 hours and 24 minutes and capture moments including Neil Armstrong declaring, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." Also on the tapes are the "long-distance phone call" with President Richard Nixon and the planting of the American flag on the lunar surface.

[...] Gary George, an engineering student and NASA intern, purchased the tapes for $217.77 at a government surplus auction in 1976. It's estimated they'll sell for at least a $1 million at the Sotheby's event.

I was under the impression that the original tapes had been lost or recorded over. Does anyone else remember hearing that? Either way, this is a irreplaceable national treasure and I am astonished at seeing these up for auction. I am hopeful some philanthropist steps up, buys them, perhaps makes a personal copy, and then donates them to the Library of Congress.

Original Submission


«  New Election Systems Use Vulnerable Software
NASA's Original Apollo 11 Moon Landing Footage is Up for Auction | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by driverless on Tuesday July 16, @05:57AM (1 child)

    by driverless (4770) on Tuesday July 16, @05:57AM (#867436)

    auction of space exploration artifacts set to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing.

    Half a century ago we put a man on the moon (women weren't invented until the 1970s, apparently). Today, not only are we in no position to put another person on the moon, but we have to use Russian rockets just to get people to the ISS.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 16, @06:10AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 16, @06:10AM (#867439)

      Some bean counter looked at the numbers and found it more cost effective that way.

  • (Score: 2) by JNCF on Tuesday July 16, @06:50AM

    by JNCF (4317) on Tuesday July 16, @06:50AM (#867443) Journal

    I was under the impression that the original tapes had been lost or recorded over.

    Time will tell: [time.com]

    The footage was among 1,150 reels that Gary George, a former NASA intern, purchased at a government surplus auction in 1976 for just $218, or about $975 in today’s dollars. George didn’t know the contents of the tapes for decades, and didn’t think they included anything of value. He had hoped to sell them to TV stations.

    It wasn’t until 2006, when NASA admitted the tapes had been lost, that George realized the value of what he had. His tape has reportedly been viewed only three times since 1976.

    Other, clearer recordings were likely reused or erased at NASA in the early 1980s.

    Probably deepfakes distracting us from the cities on the far side of the moon built by the deepstate secret space program preparing for the oncoming apocalypse when Nibiru returns in 2012.

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday July 16, @06:53AM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Tuesday July 16, @06:53AM (#867444)

    Should we worry less about preserving older recordings in general? If they're *completely* digitized at the highest resolution extractable, isn't such media just an artifact of physical recording technology at the time? I mean, if it was recorded directly to an Exabyte cartridge, what are the reasons to worry about preserving the original cartridge over the data?

    One that I could think of is that you may want to re-digitize it later in case of dispute over the actual audio on the tape.

(1)