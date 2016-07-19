from the strapped-for-cash dept.
Now You Can Buy NASA's Own Original Apollo 11 Moon Landing Footage:
Got a player for 2-inch Quadruplex videotapes sitting around? You could view original NASA recordings of the Apollo 11 moon landing in your living room.
Sotheby's is auctioning off three first-generation tapes of the historic touchdown as part of its July 20 auction of space exploration artifacts set to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing.
The tapes run a total of 2 hours and 24 minutes and capture moments including Neil Armstrong declaring, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." Also on the tapes are the "long-distance phone call" with President Richard Nixon and the planting of the American flag on the lunar surface.
[...] Gary George, an engineering student and NASA intern, purchased the tapes for $217.77 at a government surplus auction in 1976. It's estimated they'll sell for at least a $1 million at the Sotheby's event.
I was under the impression that the original tapes had been lost or recorded over. Does anyone else remember hearing that? Either way, this is a irreplaceable national treasure and I am astonished at seeing these up for auction. I am hopeful some philanthropist steps up, buys them, perhaps makes a personal copy, and then donates them to the Library of Congress.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Tuesday July 16, @05:57AM (1 child)
Half a century ago we put a man on the moon (women weren't invented until the 1970s, apparently). Today, not only are we in no position to put another person on the moon, but we have to use Russian rockets just to get people to the ISS.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 16, @06:10AM
Some bean counter looked at the numbers and found it more cost effective that way.
(Score: 2) by JNCF on Tuesday July 16, @06:50AM
Time will tell: [time.com]
Probably deepfakes distracting us from the cities on the far side of the moon built by the deepstate secret space program preparing for the oncoming apocalypse when Nibiru returns in 2012.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday July 16, @06:53AM
Should we worry less about preserving older recordings in general? If they're *completely* digitized at the highest resolution extractable, isn't such media just an artifact of physical recording technology at the time? I mean, if it was recorded directly to an Exabyte cartridge, what are the reasons to worry about preserving the original cartridge over the data?
One that I could think of is that you may want to re-digitize it later in case of dispute over the actual audio on the tape.