Researchers from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research have developed a new method to spot rare immune cells that are reactive against cancer cells, from within a patient's own immune system.

The patented 'RAGE-seq' method enables scientists to track how immune cells evolve inside tumour tissue for the first time, revealing unprecedented insight into how to better arm the immune system to target cancer. The technique can be likened to a barcode tracker, able to scan detailed information from thousands of immune cells at a time.

"This method gives us the most detailed view yet of how immune cells behave in the human body," says Professor Chris Goodnow, Executive Director of the Garvan Institute and co-senior author of the published work. "Immune cells play a critical role in the development of disease. This method shows significant potential to help us personalise cancer treatments to the individual."

Development of the method, by Dr Mandeep Singh (Immunogenomics Laboratory) and Ghamdan Al-Eryani (Tumour Progression Laboratory) at Garvan, is published in the journal Nature Communications.