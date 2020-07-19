from the maybe-they-would-escape-if-offered-a-*real*-beer? dept.
As the week draws to a close, I thought the community would appreciate a little levity to wind things up. This story made me chuckle; hope you find it as ridiculous as I did!
On July 19, cnet reported that 1.7 Million Want to Raid Area 51 to 'See Them Aliens', subtitled -- "They can't stop us all.":
Are UFOs real? Well over a million people have pledged to find out. A Facebook event named Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us has become an internet sensation. Even though the US Air Force is strongly advising against it, more than 1.7 million people have signed up to attend the Sept. 20 event in the Nevada desert, and an additional 1.3 million are "interested" in attending (read: cowards).
[...] Area 51 is a highly classified zone around 150 miles from Las Vegas, Nevada, a detachment of the famed Edwards Air Force Base. No one really knows what the base is used for, though it's speculated to be a location for aircraft development, and as such Area 51 has become synonymous with alien conspiracies. The most popular ones involve alien spaceships or aliens themselves, all allegedly housed within the classified zone.
Not to be one to miss out on a marketing opportunity, Bud Light has made an offer. Bud Light: Free Beer for any Alien that Escapes Area 51 subtitled -- Take me to your liter:
[...] But don't joke with a well-armed military force. The US Air Force told the Washington Post that messing with the highly classified location is a terrible idea, saying in a statement that "the US Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets."
Enter American beer Bud Light, known for its irreverent and sassy ads. First, the beer tweeted from its official account that, "we'd like to be the first brand to formally announce that we will not be sponsoring the Area 51 raid."[1]
[...] That didn't last long. On Wednesday, the beer brand rethought things, tweeting, "Screw it. Free Bud Light to any alien that makes it out."[2]
[...] A publicity stunt, sure, but this isn't something some intern just thought of in a spare moment and forgot about instantly. Someone at the beer company tweeted out an actual illustrated label for "The Universally Renowned Bud Light Space Beer."[3]
[...] And when questioned on whether the "space beer" could be bought, responded with, "51,000 retweets and we'll make it happen." (Get it? 51,000 ... Area 51 ... everything is connected. Time is a flat circle, etc.)[4]
As of Thursday night, the tweet had more than 24,000 retweets and was still climbing, so is almost halfway there.
[1] https://twitter.com/budlight/status/1150872625381597186
[2] https://twitter.com/budlight/status/1151513706859257856
[3] https://twitter.com/budlight/status/1151596926627983365
[4] https://twitter.com/budlight/status/1151615891311927296
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday July 20, @01:05PM
Exclusive footage [youtube.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]