[...] But don't joke with a well-armed military force. The US Air Force told the Washington Post that messing with the highly classified location is a terrible idea, saying in a statement that "the US Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets."

Enter American beer Bud Light, known for its irreverent and sassy ads. First, the beer tweeted from its official account that, "we'd like to be the first brand to formally announce that we will not be sponsoring the Area 51 raid."[1]

[...] That didn't last long. On Wednesday, the beer brand rethought things, tweeting, "Screw it. Free Bud Light to any alien that makes it out."[2]

[...] A publicity stunt, sure, but this isn't something some intern just thought of in a spare moment and forgot about instantly. Someone at the beer company tweeted out an actual illustrated label for "The Universally Renowned Bud Light Space Beer."[3]

[...] And when questioned on whether the "space beer" could be bought, responded with, "51,000 retweets and we'll make it happen." (Get it? 51,000 ... Area 51 ... everything is connected. Time is a flat circle, etc.)[4]

As of Thursday night, the tweet had more than 24,000 retweets and was still climbing, so is almost halfway there.