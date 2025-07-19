Belgium and the Netherlands have recorded their highest ever temperatures, in a heatwave searing Western Europe.

The Belgian town of Kleine Brogel in Limburg province hit 39.9C (102F), the hottest since records began in 1833.

A Eurostar train broke down in the extreme heat, trapping passengers.

The southern Dutch city of Eindhoven saw 39.3C, the highest temperature recorded since the Dutch royal meteorological institute began in 1901.

The highest temperature recorded in Paris - 40.4C in 1947 - is expected to be surpassed on Thursday.

Luxembourg is on red alert for the south and the capital - with top temperatures possibly climbing to 40C on Wednesday and even higher on Thursday.