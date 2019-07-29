from the that's-a-lot-of-cheese dept.
US teenager wins $3m as Fortnite world champion
It is the largest prize pool in the history of e-sports, with $30m shared amongst the winners.
Kyle Giersdorf, 16, won the solo event of the competition in the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, which hosts the US Open tennis tournament.
Jaden Ashman - a 15-year-old from Hornchurch, London - won almost £1m for coming second in the duos event.
And another British teenager - 14-year-old Kyle "Mongraal" Jackson from Sidcup, Kent - also walked away with a major prize.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Bot on Tuesday July 30, @01:24PM (2 children)
the lotto for young people
"am gonna become a gamer so i win money"
Which is indeed true but for very low p.
It also takes all the fun out of gaming.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday July 30, @02:00PM
A solution to that problem [pbfcomics.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by aiwarrior on Tuesday July 30, @02:06PM
Indeed, but this is how it was for a long time with, for example, aspiring football players.
In Portugal i remember kids dreaming to be a professional football players, and as far as I know non succeeded. Yet they flunked school and other more sure pursuits in the name of "becoming a professional player".
From what i hear the fashion now is not so much e-games but being a Youtuber. The Youtuber thing already led to child-protection and the local equivalent of DOJ to open several inquiries.
A very renowned child psychologist[1] (and yhm..psychanalist) has actually come forward that the parents are egoistic and denying children of their childhood by passing an idea they must be an "influencer" a "leader" or a star. With this posture they are actually harming the child's best interest of developing themselves as free thinking individuals.
Don't know about you Yanks but this "get rich or die trying" attitude is not very natural for us and causes some turbulence in our pretty homogeneous culture (for good and bad)
[1] https://observador.pt/opiniao/perigos-com-patrocinio-craques-modelos-idolos-influencers-youtubers-e-lideres/ [observador.pt]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 30, @01:51PM
One of the FA's:
Want to bet how long it takes for him to blow through it all and become a, "I had it all and then blew it..." story?
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday July 30, @02:20PM
He stops playing now and concentrate on his studies, now that he has the money for college secured.