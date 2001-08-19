from the everyone-loves-autocomplete dept.
On a bright fall morning at Stanford, Tom Mullaney is telling me what's wrong with QWERTY keyboards. Mullaney is not a technologist, nor is he one of those Dvorak keyboard enthusiasts. He's a historian of modern China and we're perusing his exhibit of Chinese typewriters and keyboards, the curation of which has led Mullaney to the conclusion that China is rising ahead technologically while the West falls behind, clinging to its QWERTY keyboard.
Now this was and still is an unusual view because Chinese—with its 75,000 individual characters rather than an alphabet—had historically been the language considered incompatible with modern technology. How do you send a telegram or use a typewriter with all those characters? How do you even communicate with the modern world? If you're a Cambridge-educated classicist enamored with the Greeks, you might just conclude Chinese script is "archaic." Long live the alphabet.
But, Mullaney argues, the invention of the computer could turn China's enormous catalog of characters into an advantage.
His argument is [...] about our relationship to computers, not just as physical objects but as conduits to intangible software. Typing English on a QWERTY computer keyboard, he says, "is about the most basic rudimentary way you can use a keyboard." You press the "a" key and "a" appears on your screen. "It doesn't make use of a computer's processing power and memory and the cheapening thereof." Type "a" on a QWERTY keyboard hooked up to a Chinese computer, on the other hand, and the computer is off anticipating the next characters. Typing in Chinese requires mediation from a layer of software that is obvious to the user.
[...] The Chinese way of inputting text—the software-mediated way—will win out, says Mullaney. Actually, it's already won out. Our mobile phones now have predictive text and autocomplete. It took the constraint of mobile to get Westerners to realize the limits of the simple what-you-type-is-what-you-get keyboard. But even then, you could only get Americans to go so far.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 01, @12:34PM (3 children)
In what way is china rising ahead technologically?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 01, @01:06PM
By stealing intellectual property?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 01, @01:24PM (1 child)
[...]中国的输入文本的方式 - 以软件为中介的方式 - 将赢得胜利, 说. 实际上，它已经赢了. 我们的手机现在有预测文本和自动完成功能. 它采取了移动的约束, 让西方人意识到简单的你是什么类型的键盘的限制. 但即便如此, 你也只能让美国人走得这么远。
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Thursday August 01, @01:39PM
The way Chinese enters text - in a software-mediated way - will win, say. In fact, it has already won. Our phone now has predictive text and auto-complete functionality. It takes a move Constraint, let Westerners realize the simple limitations of what type of keyboard you are. But even so, you can only let Americans go so far.
Thanks to predicitive text, one in five children will be getting a visit from satan this christmas.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday August 01, @12:42PM (1 child)
we westerners have had chorded/composed characters on our computers literally forever, the chinese system simply accesses a larger tree of potential leaf nodes.
the only thing he's right is that you need more assistance navigating a bigger tree. that doesn't make a bigger tree better. (anyone used discourse forum software for entering emojis recently - more definitely isn't better.)
(yup, i can't be arsed to chord a capital letter presently)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday August 01, @01:31PM
How would the little guy say that? Shit full of, is he?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday August 01, @12:49PM
What's your WPM count then, Tom?
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Thursday August 01, @12:50PM
The differences, advantages or disadvantages between the character sets, will flatten out over time as computers get more powerful and user interfaces inch along one good idea at a time. It isn't going to matter in the long run who has the larger alphabet.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by jbruchon on Thursday August 01, @12:54PM
Predictive keyboards are great for mobile devices because they have garbage keyboards (as in touchscreen-only) and long abandoned hardware keyboards. What I can bang out in SwiftKey today is slower than what I could bang out with my HTC Dream and its 5-row physical keyboard. The entire problem with predictive input methods is that they don't behave reliably between instances. If I use a Japanese IME and select a word, it moves up in the prediction order. That means I can't always rely on the list being in a constant order and I have to pay attention to the list, particularly on a different computer. That's not faster, that's slower. Speed is not obtained by exploiting computer power to aid input, it's obtained by being able to "muscle memorize" everything and belt it out without stopping and thinking about it.
(Score: 2) by Mer on Thursday August 01, @01:03PM (2 children)
So the Chinese method is better because it uses more processing power and the standard takes more memory to implement?
I have no idea what the train of thoughts is here.
Anyway predictive text has"won" if you truly believe phones and tablets will one day completely replace computers. And it may not be the norm but a lot of people turn it off because it interferes with their personal use of language.
And let's not forget all the other flaws ideograms have compared to alphabets: font design, font scaling and not to forget: they rely on a phonetic system to be typed anyway.
(Score: 1) by doke on Thursday August 01, @01:11PM
I had to turn off predictive text on my phone because it gets almost every technical word or acronym wrong. It would often change them to something absurd, and I had to spend three times as long proofreading.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 01, @01:18PM
How does one memorize the hundreds of characters and their meanings?
(Score: 2) by shortscreen on Thursday August 01, @01:15PM
The non-advantage of having to rely on software to guess what you meant to type has already been addressed. But there is one potential use case for Chinese characters that hasn't been explored much outside Asia. That is for the product and UI designers who insist on labeling everything with cryptic little pictures instead of words. Instead of a button with a black circle with a dot inside it, maybe we could have a 幅 button, which at least some portion of the world's population would be able to infer the meaning of, and the rest might be able to learn a thing which then transfers to another context.
(Score: 2) by donkeyhotay on Thursday August 01, @01:18PM
"China is rising ahead technologically". If they are, it has nothing to do with their keyboards, you cheese dick; you brains of spilt fuck. If China is "rising ahead technologically", it is simply because there is a veritable river of money flowing into China from all corners of the earth because they have created a monopoly of manufacturing built on slave labor and a complete disregard for rule of law.
Yes, the software-mediated way of keyboarding is how things are done these days. The fact that the Chinese have to do this to write anything does not give them some sort of technological advantage.
Really, far too many Atlantic articles are founded on asinine assumptions which make great click-bait, but are devoid of any real analysis.