from the sweeter-sweaters dept.
A team of engineers from the University of Minho in Portugal have developed two ways to modify cotton fabric so that it lets off a citronella aroma when it comes in contact with sweat. Their methods for using sweat against itself are outlined in the journal ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces.
The scientists used a protein found in pigs' noses (yes, hog snouts could be the key to sweet-smelling sweat) that binds to scent molecules. They also attached what's known as a carbohydrate-binding module, which binds to cotton. They used a second method involving fat-like liposomes rather than proteins to bind the pleasant scent to the fabric.
The tweaked cottons released the citronella scent when they came in contact with an acidic sweat solution. The pig nose protein-treated fabric emitted a "quick burst of scent," while the liposomes cleared the air with a slower, more controlled release.
[...] As a bonus, citronella is also a popular insect repellent. Keeping both the mosquitoes and bad body odor away could soon be as simple as reeling off 50 quick jumping jacks.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday August 01, @02:14PM
Clothes made out of this would have had me wearing nothing else during Oklahoma summers. Tennessee doesn't seem to have much of a mosquito issue for some reason, despite having a lot more water around.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 01, @02:44PM
How long until all the scent molecules are released? Can you "refill" them, or will that fabric simply lose its properties when that happens?
Also, how well do those molecules survive the washing machine?
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Thursday August 01, @02:49PM (1 child)
As far as I can tell from the very basic description here, the new odors aren't actually making the sweat odors disappear, right? They're just adding other odors to "cover it up."
I'm reminded of some comedian (I don't remember who) making a joke years ago about bathroom air "fresheners." The joke was something about the advertised scents and how no one is actually going to believe, "Oh, Jim, you must have been arranging flowers in here!" just because you sprayed around a "floral" scent. Since hearing that joke, I did some research about odor and realized it's usually about distraction. And the easiest way for a bathroom is often to just light a match and make it go out. Our bodies are on the alert for fire, so even a tiny amount of smoke is a significant distraction from other more foul odor. A ton of matches is a lot cheaper than bathroom spray.
Anyhow, until I see this stuff's effectiveness, my guess is that no one picking up your old dirty gym shorts is going to be smiling at the pleasant odor -- no more than you'd eagerly seek out a used bathroom for the "floral" odor. And is this that more effective than the Italian guys I always saw sweating like crazy on the public buses in Rome who had obviously drenched themselves in cologne, which was "released" more as they got hotter, thereby making the cologne more volatile?
The mosquito repelling angle seems more intriguing to me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 01, @02:57PM
How about a floral scented bathroom candle?