from the flip-a-coin dept.
The European Space Agency (ESA) unveiled an experiment it hopes will overcome the problems that prevent encrypted communications between the Earth and orbiting spacecraft.
The Cryptographic ICE Cube, launched into orbit in April as part of the NG-11 mission, has been installed on the ISS' Columbus laboratory and is currently being controlled from the ground by researchers in the Netherlands.
ESA says the experiment has recently begun to return data that will be analyzed and shared with CERN. Full testing will begin later in August and is scheduled to run for at least a year.
The aim of the mission, says ESA software product assurance engineer Emmanuel Lesser, is to overcome the hurdles that solar radiation presents for encrypted communications. Specifically, the way encryption keys can be scrambled when radiation hits the memory chips doing the communicating while on orbital spacecraft.
"In orbit the problem has been that space radiation effects can compromise the key within computer memory causing ‘bit-flips’," he explained .
"This disrupts the communication, as the key on ground and the one in space no longer match. Up to now this had been a problem that requires dedicated, and expensive, rad-hardened devices to overcome."
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Thursday August 01, @05:18PM (1 child)
So is the ISS now "going dark" by using encrypted communications that the NSA is unable to snoop on?
So several nations and the ESA are doing this hard work to ensure that encrypted communications overcome the problems described. (due to solar radiation) To expend such resources, they must really think that, at least sometimes, they have something private they want to communicate. Despite the taxpayers.
So if encryption is good enough for them, then why isn't it good enough for everyone else? For Banks? For Credit Cards? For Amazon? For Backpage?
Punched Card: a short piece of 80 channel paper tape. Creative Computing, Mar-Apr 1975 issue.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 01, @05:39PM
It is more basic than all that because in space there is no easy set of cartesian coordinates to use, how can you have a backdoor when you don't even know where the back is??
(Score: 2) by Snow on Thursday August 01, @05:36PM
Use multiple memory banks to store the keys/current state. Mirror the banks to each other. If one goes out of whack, bring it back in line. If you have 3-4 banks, it should be pretty reliable.
Maybe the overhead is too much? I don't know... it seems like a pretty easy problem to solve in the grand scheme of things.
Then I read the article, and that's basically exactly what they are going to do. Why is this a new idea? It seems obvious.