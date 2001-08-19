from the what-goes-around-comes-around dept.
The new research in AGU's Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres finds chemicals used in pesticides that have been accumulating in glaciers and ice sheets around the world since the 1940s are being released as Himalayan glaciers melt as a result of climate change.
These pollutants are winding up in Himalayan lakes, potentially impacting aquatic life and bioaccumulating in fish at levels that may be toxic for human consumption.
The new study shows that even the most remote areas of the planet can be repositories for pollutants and sheds light on how pollutants travel around the globe, according to the study's authors.
The Himalayan glaciers contain even higher levels of atmospheric pollutants than glaciers in other parts of the world "because of their proximity to south Asian countries that are some of the most polluted regions of the world," said Xiaoping Wang, a geochemist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing and an author on the new study.
[...] The study adds important data to the bigger picture of how pollutants cycle around the globe, Miner said. Similar studies have been conducted at the poles and in Europe, but not as much is known about pollutants in the Himalaya. Each mountain range has its own characteristics that influence how chemicals move through the environment, she added.
"The Earth is a closed system. Everything released on the Earth, stays somewhere on the Earth," Miner said.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday August 01, @08:39PM (4 children)
I don't have any comment of real utility, but who the fuck is reading the same damn papers as me? I remember reading this study about a month ago when it was first published. It was interesting and bad but not terribly concerning in the grand scale of climate change disasters, heck it's not even the most concerning thing about the Himalayan glaciers melting. The indo-pakistani water shortages of the next decade or two are gonna be mass death and migration on a heretofor never seen scale.
To see it suddenly have a news story is weird. Considering the average readership of a published science article is supposedly 0.7, I'm pretty surprised to see obscure ecological impact papers get news traction a month later.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 01, @08:51PM
'nuf said.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 01, @08:57PM
Quoted, get your excuses ready..." But no one knew the sun played such a large role in Earth's climate"
Yea, we did.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Thursday August 01, @08:57PM
What's this?
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday August 01, @09:06PM
Well, we can add famine to that drought once the fish are too toxic to eat!
(Score: 1) by jmichaelhudsondotnet on Thursday August 01, @08:56PM (1 child)
"The Earth is a closed system. Everything released on the Earth, stays somewhere on the Earth," Miner said.
I love this guy already.
In the parlance of our times, externalities are a b*(&(.
Someone please send capitalists the memo, you can find them easily because their heads are in a hole yet they are driving a ferrrari, thanks.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday August 01, @09:06PM
Then our course is clear -- for guidance, we must look to the land that has operated for decades under this assumption. I refer, of course, to Las Vegas.