This article explains some basics of how a JFET (Junction Field Effect Transistor) works and how to measure the parameters that make it work as an amplifier. I will walk you through breadboarding a two-stage "Bare-Ass" clean boost with tone control, an extremely useful utility for stage or recording studio. There are other sources for much of the material that I present here, but I sometimes found their language and level of detail hard-to-follow. I will focus on useful basics and practicalities, and I'll do my best to make the theory accessible to other non-engineers.

If you have never used a solderless breadboard, please refer to the intro article on breadboarding before you continue. That How-To covers a lot of basic information and techniques; I presume that you have been through it, have done the demos, understand how the tool works and have started learning to use your multimeter. If you are already familiar with breadboarding, note that the level of detail in this article is meant to guide complete beginners, so please be a little patient.