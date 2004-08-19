from the JFET-101 dept.
http://diy.smallbearelec.com/HowTos/BreadboardBareAss/BreadboardBareAss.htm
This article explains some basics of how a JFET (Junction Field Effect Transistor) works and how to measure the parameters that make it work as an amplifier. I will walk you through breadboarding a two-stage "Bare-Ass" clean boost with tone control, an extremely useful utility for stage or recording studio. There are other sources for much of the material that I present here, but I sometimes found their language and level of detail hard-to-follow. I will focus on useful basics and practicalities, and I'll do my best to make the theory accessible to other non-engineers.
If you have never used a solderless breadboard, please refer to the intro article on breadboarding before you continue. That How-To covers a lot of basic information and techniques; I presume that you have been through it, have done the demos, understand how the tool works and have started learning to use your multimeter. If you are already familiar with breadboarding, note that the level of detail in this article is meant to guide complete beginners, so please be a little patient.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 04, @01:17PM (3 children)
I usually use op amps cause I lack knowledge but tutorials like this makes me want to buy some transistors
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 04, @01:33PM (2 children)
I forgot to ask our resident analog EE, who write really well (Rupert Pupnick), are JFET plain old PnP and npn transistors?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 04, @01:49PM
Hmm, is knowledge of how to find information lost on some?
And yet, the above, simple, obvious, method of learning seems lost on some.
(Score: 2) by morpheus on Sunday August 04, @01:58PM
JFETs (stands for Junction Field Effect Transistor) do have a pn-junction but they differ npn (or pnp) transistors in two significant ways: 1) JFETs have a single np (or pn) junction, whereas npn and pnp transistors (usually referred to as BJT for Bipolar Junction Transistors) have two; 2) in a normal application this junction is biased in reverse (that is the voltage is applied in the opposite direction to the one in which the junction will conduct. On the device level, the current through the source-drain channel is controlled by the voltage applied to the gate-source junction and no current is flowing through the gs-junction itself. This is JFET's main attraction over the BJT as for the latter you need the current flowing through the emitter-base junction, thus wasting input power. On the other hand, the be junction is usually small while the gs one is large which increases its capacitance so JFETs have higher losses at higher frequencies (in general, although there are some really elegant tricks that can mitigate these problems).