from the methane-emissions dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Novel catalysis approach reduces carbon dioxide to methane
A growing number of scientists are looking for fast, cost-effective ways to convert carbon dioxide gas into valuable chemicals and fuels.
Now, an international team of researchers has revealed a new approach that utilizes a series of catalytic reactions to electrochemically reduce carbon dioxide to methane, the main ingredient in natural gas, eliminating an intermediate step usually needed in the reduction process.
"We want to supply renewable electricity and take carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and convert it to something else in one step," said Bingjun Xu , a University of Delaware assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering. "This is a key contribution to this vision."
The team's results were published in the journal Nature Communications on July 26, 2019. Two of the study authors are based at UD: Xu and postdoctoral associate Xiaoxia Chang. Another study author, Qi Lu of Tsinghua University in China, was formerly a postdoctoral associate in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at UD.
The paper's authors also include Haochen Zhen from Tsinghua University, Jingguang Chen from Columbia University, William Goddard III from the California Institute of Technology and Mu-Jeng Cheng from National Cheng Kung University in Taiwan.
More information: Haochen Zhang et al. Computational and experimental demonstrations of one-pot tandem catalysis for electrochemical carbon dioxide reduction to methane, Nature Communications (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-11292-9
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 04, @03:35PM
Use it as fuel? How much energy does it take to convert the CO2 into Methane and where does that energy come from? and when you ignite methane you get CO2 so I can't imagine that the reverse reaction uses less energy than the original reaction.
Isn't methane a stronger greenhouse gas than CO2? So what are you going to do with all that methane that you can't do with CO2.