July Was World's Hottest Month on Record, World Meteorological Organization Says

The latest data from the World Meteorological Organization shows the month of July "at least equalled if not surpassed the hottest month in recorded history" — and it followed the hottest June ever, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday.

The UN chief told reporters that "this is even more significant because the previous hottest month, July 2016, occurred during one of the strongest El Niño's ever," which was not the case this year.

An El Niño is a natural warming of the ocean that once it interacts with the atmosphere often warms up the globe and changes rainfall and temperature patterns, making some places wetter and some places drier.

Guterres said the latest weather data, including temperature-shattering records from New Delhi and Anchorage to Paris, Santiago, Adelaide, Australia and the Arctic Circle, means the world is on track for the period from 2015 to 2019 "to be the five hottest years on record."

  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @06:25PM (8 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @06:25PM (#876118)

    See here: https://www.drroyspencer.com/latest-global-temperatures/ [drroyspencer.com]

    What data "product" are they using?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @06:30PM (5 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @06:30PM (#876124)

      Don't see it in Gistemp either: https://data.giss.nasa.gov/gistemp/graphs_v4/graph_data/Monthly_Mean_Global_Surface_Temperature/graph.html [nasa.gov]

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @06:53PM (2 children)

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @06:53PM (#876133)

        Looks like it is the output of a climate model...

        ERA5 is the fifth generation ECMWF reanalysis for the global climate and weather for the past 4 to 7 decades. Currently data is available from 1979. When complete, ERA5 will contain a detailed record from 1950 onwards. ERA5 replaces the ERA-Interim reanalysis.

        Reanalysis combines observations into globally complete fields using the laws of physics with the method of data assimilation (4D-Var in the case of ERA5). ERA5 provides hourly estimates for a large number of atmospheric, ocean-wave and land-surface quantities. An uncertainty estimate is sampled by an underlying 10-member ensemble at three-hourly intervals. Ensemble mean and spread have been pre-computed for convenience. Such uncertainty estimates are closely related to the information content of the available observing system which has evolved dramatically over time. They also indicate flow-dependent sensitive areas.

        The native resolution of the ERA5 atmosphere and land reanalysis is 31km on a reduced Gaussian grid (Tl639) and 63km (TL319) for the ensemble members. Ocean-wave products are produced at 0.36 degrees and 1 degree for the ensemble. The atmospheric component consists of 137 levels in the vertical from the surface up to 1 Pa (about 80km). This spans the troposphere, stratosphere and mesosphere. There are both analysis fields and short forecast fields that link the assimilation windows used in 4D-Var. A detailed description can be found in the online ERA5 documentation. The full data set resides in the MARS tape archive.

        The data presented here is a post-processed subset of the full ERA5 data set. It is online on spinning disk, which should ensure fast and easy access. It should satisfy the requirements for most common applications.

        Data has been regridded to a regular lat-lon grid of 0.25 degrees for the reanalysis and 0.5 degrees for the uncertainty estimate (0.5 and 1 degree respectively for ocean waves). There are two main sub sets: data on pressure levels and data on single levels. The data on pressure levels contain 16 atmospheric quantities on 37 pressure levels from 1,000 hPa (surface) to 1 hPa (around the top of the stratosphere). Single-level data are available for a number of atmospheric, ocean-wave and land surface quantities.

        Data is available on their hourly (three-hourly) resolution. To facilitate many climate applications, monthly-mean averages have been pre-calculated as well. Though, no monthly means are available for ensemble mean and spread.

        https://cds.climate.copernicus.eu/cdsapp#!/dataset/reanalysis-era5-single-levels-monthly-means?tab=overview [copernicus.eu]

        They manually choose which data to include:

        Most data selection criteria are coded in so called blacklist files, written in a convenient, readable blacklist language (see the Blacklist Documentation, Järvinen et al., 1996). The blacklist mechanism is very flexible and allows nearly complete control of which data to use/not use in the assimilation.

        https://www.ecmwf.int/en/elibrary/16646-part-i-observations [ecmwf.int]

        I didn't read further, but this "dataset" looks largely made up.

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @07:01PM (1 child)

          by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @07:01PM (#876137)

          I didn't read further, but this "dataset" looks largely made up.

          and I thought it was Illuminati and Globalists? And what about the Chem Trails!!?!?

          • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @07:07PM

            by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @07:07PM (#876139)

            Keep fighting the good fight, you are a great help.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @06:54PM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @06:54PM (#876134)

        That only has data until JUNE. Nice try though.

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @07:00PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @07:00PM (#876136)

          TFA talks about June as well, it does not match up.

    • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @06:43PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @06:43PM (#876130)

      Based on the 4 year old peeps I have on my window sill, July was pretty hot. Hot enough for a few of them to soften enough to be eaten.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @07:05PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @07:05PM (#876138)

        Sorry, your observations don't count unless you work for the government or one of its corporations.

