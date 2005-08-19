from the getting-warmer dept.
July was world's hottest month on record, World Meteorological Organization says
The latest data from the World Meteorological Organization shows the month of July "at least equalled if not surpassed the hottest month in recorded history" — and it followed the hottest June ever, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday.
The UN chief told reporters that "this is even more significant because the previous hottest month, July 2016, occurred during one of the strongest El Niño's ever," which was not the case this year.
An El Niño is a natural warming of the ocean that once it interacts with the atmosphere often warms up the globe and changes rainfall and temperature patterns, making some places wetter and some places drier.
Guterres said the latest weather data, including temperature-shattering records from New Delhi and Anchorage to Paris, Santiago, Adelaide, Australia and the Arctic Circle, means the world is on track for the period from 2015 to 2019 "to be the five hottest years on record."
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @06:25PM (8 children)
See here: https://www.drroyspencer.com/latest-global-temperatures/ [drroyspencer.com]
What data "product" are they using?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @06:30PM (5 children)
Don't see it in Gistemp either: https://data.giss.nasa.gov/gistemp/graphs_v4/graph_data/Monthly_Mean_Global_Surface_Temperature/graph.html [nasa.gov]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @06:53PM (2 children)
Looks like it is the output of a climate model...
https://cds.climate.copernicus.eu/cdsapp#!/dataset/reanalysis-era5-single-levels-monthly-means?tab=overview [copernicus.eu]
They manually choose which data to include:
https://www.ecmwf.int/en/elibrary/16646-part-i-observations [ecmwf.int]
I didn't read further, but this "dataset" looks largely made up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @07:01PM (1 child)
and I thought it was Illuminati and Globalists? And what about the Chem Trails!!?!?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @07:07PM
Keep fighting the good fight, you are a great help.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @06:54PM (1 child)
That only has data until JUNE. Nice try though.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @07:00PM
TFA talks about June as well, it does not match up.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @06:43PM (1 child)
Based on the 4 year old peeps I have on my window sill, July was pretty hot. Hot enough for a few of them to soften enough to be eaten.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @07:05PM
Sorry, your observations don't count unless you work for the government or one of its corporations.