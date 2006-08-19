from the ban-the-sale-of-controllers dept.
Video games are partly to blame for mass shootings, Donald Trump has said.
Games that "celebrate violence" should be discouraged and made harder to buy, the president suggested.
"We must stop the glorification of violence in our society," he said during a speech in the wake of a spate of shootings. "This includes the gruesome and grisly video games that are now commonplace.
"It is too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence. We must stop or substantially reduce this, and it has to begin immediately."
[...] No connection has ever been meaningfully established between violent video games and violent behaviour, and the relationship between the two continues to be debated by academics and experts.
Trump to Launch Crackdown on Violent Videogames After Mass Shootings
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 06, @06:48AM
Now Solitaire will be banned from Windows installs! Rejoice, my scurvy gallywags! Freedom is ours!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 06, @07:00AM
Pew! Pew! Pewpew! Duck, roll. Pew-pew-pew-pew!
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Tuesday August 06, @07:17AM
There are a number of tweets floating around with nice graphs and charts today, showing countries by per-capita video game revenue and gun violence. The USA sticks out as having lower video game revenue than some countries, but much more gun violence. So. This is unscientific bullshit of the highest order, but what do you expect from *any* administration these days? This is by no means unique to the Trump presidency. Anybody else old enough to remember the parental advisory thing on records? How'd that work out?
Aside from the complete lack of science behind this... hello 1st Amendment issues. So unless SCOTUS is well and fully corrupt, this is DOA in any meaningful way as well it should be.
Scream, bitch, swirl that tempest in the teapot. Oh no! Those kids are wearing trench coats. Remember how we discussed that on the green site what seems like eons ago?
Nope. I we need to address the elephant in the room:
REPEAL2.
Yes. I said it. Until we ratify a repeal of 2A with enough states, we can't really fix this problem. No, that doesn't mean "we're coming to take all your guns". It means we'll be able to license them like cars, because the founders didn't conceive of a right to drive tons of steel unless you were qualified, healthy, and sane. The same thing should go for guns, but until we repeal the 2A our hands are somewhat tied.
You think it's bad to trash the Bill of Rights? What do you think we've been doing all along anyway? Repeal 2, and at least we'd be back to some semblance of order instead of pretending that the current regulatory regime is somehow in line with the 2A, which it isn't. So really, we should just repeal that thing and be done with it. Then we can have legislation that makes sense, based on what other saner countries are doing.
Look, I know this is a hard pill to swallow. It took me a long time to come to this conclusion too, but enough is enough. We had a guy go off right here in our very neighborhood just recently. Fortunately he didn't kill anybody and they got him arrested rather than killed which is also amazing, but this isn't even the first time I've heard gunfire. I've literally heard the shot that killed a guy. I'm done. Stick a fork in the 2A. This part of the great American Experiment has enough data for us to draw real scientific conclusions that have nothing to do with video games.
End. rant.