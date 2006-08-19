Stories
Undeclared Wars in Cyberspace Are Becoming More Aggressive and Automated

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday August 06, @04:01PM   Printer-friendly
from the hack-or-be-hacked dept.
Security

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd

The US is at war. That's probably not exactly news, as the country has been engaged in one type of conflict or another for most of its history. The last time we officially declared war was after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor in December 1941.

Our biggest undeclared war today is not being fought by drones in the mountains of Afghanistan or even through the less-lethal barrage of threats over the nuclear programs in North Korea and Iran. In this particular war, it is the US that is under attack and on the defensive.

This is cyberwarfare.

Source: https://singularityhub.com/2019/08/01/undeclared-wars-in-cyberspace-are-becoming-more-aggressive-and-automated/

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 06, @04:06PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 06, @04:06PM (#876577)

    For the US, the Pearl Harbor of cyberwarfare occurred during 2016 with the Russian interference in the presidential election.

    Anyone still repeating this is beyond help. Government paid internet trolls pushing political agendas seem to be all over these days though. I consider it governments ruining everything they touch like usual.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 06, @04:24PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 06, @04:24PM (#876596)

      I'd believe news from Pravda as being more trustworthy than CNN and Fox.

