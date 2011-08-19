Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 18 submissions in the queue.

Small Satellites Begin to Offer Unrivaled Detail in Radar Images of Earth

posted by Fnord666 on Monday August 12, @12:59AM   Printer-friendly
from the picture-this dept.
Science

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for AnonymousCoward

Small satellites begin to offer unrivaled detail in radar images of Earth

A Finnish company named ICEYE that is building a constellation of satellites to create synthetic images of the Earth's surface says it has taken the first sub-1 meter resolution photos of the planet with a small satellite. The images show significant detail of crude oil being loaded onto and off of tankers.

According to ICEYE co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Pekka Laurila, since its founding in 2015 ICEYE has raised about $65 million, expanded to 120 employees, and most recently has launched three of its mini-refrigerator-sized satellites into low-Earth orbit.

For the first three years ICEYE focused on technology development, and its first payload launch occurred in January 2018 on board India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle. Since then ICEYE has launched two more satellites and plans to add another two by the end of this year. "It is fair to say that we are moving into commercial operations, and the scope of those commercial services are rapidly increasing," Laurila said in an interview with Ars.

In contrast to the optical instruments used by most of the existing Earth-focused imaging satellites, ICEYE uses synthetic-aperture radar technology. Its 100kg satellites use the motion of a radar antenna, combined with the time the device travels over a target, to create multi-dimensional images of the surface even through clouds, during day or night. The "synthetic" part of the antenna is due to the fact that a small antenna moving over a large distance can effectively mimic the resolution of a much larger antenna.

Original Submission


«  Vector’s CEO Departs, Rocket Company Pausing its Operations [Updated]
Small Satellites Begin to Offer Unrivaled Detail in Radar Images of Earth | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 12, @01:02AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 12, @01:02AM (#879010)

    First the electric car, then the rocket ship, and now radar. Is there no technology beyond the entrepreneurial grasp of this titan?

    • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 12, @01:13AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 12, @01:13AM (#879015)

      Elon Musk is the Zapp Brannigan of our times: giant ego, good publicity, zero ability.

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 12, @01:22AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 12, @01:22AM (#879017)

    Elon Musk stands like a spoiled child on the shoulders of real inventors before him, because Musk innovated nothing.

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 12, @01:24AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 12, @01:24AM (#879018)

    Musk.

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 12, @01:29AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 12, @01:29AM (#879019)

    Musk, charlatan and scoundrel. Where is Stella when we need her?

(1)