At the DEF CON hacking conference in Las Vegas on Saturday, infosec gurus from Check Point are scheduled to describe a technique for exploiting SQLite, a database used in applications across every major desktop and mobile operating system, to gain arbitrary code execution.

In a technical summary provided to The Register ahead of their presentation, Check Point's Omer Gull sets out how he and his colleague Omri Herscovici developed techniques referred to as Query Hijacking and Query Oriented Programming, in order to execute malicious code on a system. Query Oriented Programming is similar in a way to return oriented programming in that it relies on assembling malicious code from blocks of CPU instructions in a program's RAM. The difference is that QOP is done with SQL queries.

[...] It must be stressed, though, that to pull off Check Point's techniques to hack a given application via SQLite, you need file-system access permissions to alter that app's SQLite database file, and that isn't always possible. If you can change a program's database file, you can probably get, or already have achieved, code execution on the system by some other means anyway.

Nonetheless, it's a fascinating look into modern methods of code exploitation, and a neat set of discoveries.