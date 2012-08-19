from the old-ways-might-still-be-best dept.
The US Navy will replace the touchscreen throttle and helm controls currently installed in its destroyers with mechanical ones starting in 2020, says USNI News. The move comes after the National Transportation Safety Board released an accident report from a 2017 collision, which cites the design of the ship’s controls as a factor in the accident.
On August 21st, 2017, the USS John S. McCain collided with the Alnic MC, a Liberian oil tanker, off the coast of Singapore. The report provides a detailed overview of the actions that led to the collision: when crew members tried to split throttle and steering control between consoles, they lost control of the ship, putting it into the path of the tanker. The crash killed 10 sailors and injured 48 aboard the McCain.
The report says that while fatigue and lack of training played a role in the accident, the design of the ship’s control console were also contributing factors. Located in the middle of the McCain’s bridge, the Ship’s Control Console (SCC) features a pair of touch-screens on both the Helm and Lee Helm stations, through which the crew could steer and propel the ship. Investigators found that the crew had placed it in “backup manual mode,” which removed computer-assisted help, because it allowed for “more direct form of communication between steering and the SSC.” That setting meant that any crew member at another station could take over steering operations, and when the crew tried to regain control of the ship from multiple stations, control “shifted from the lee helm, to aft steering, to the helm, and back to aft steering.”
The NTSB report calls out the configuration of the bridge’s systems, pointing out that the decision to transfer controls while in the strait helped lead to the accident, and that the procedures for transferring the controls from one station to another were complicated, further contributing to the confusion. Specifically, the board points to the touchscreens on the bridge, noting that mechanical throttles are generally preferred because “they provide both immediate and tactile feedback to the operator.” The report notes that had mechanical controls been present, the helmsmen would have likely been alerted that there was an issue early on, and recommends that the Navy better adhere to better design standards.
[...] Touchscreens weren’t the only issue in the collision: the report calls out that several crew members on the bridge at the time weren’t familiar with the systems that they were overseeing and were inexperienced in their roles, and that many were fatigued, with an average of 4.9 hours of sleep between the 14 crew members present. The report recommended that the Navy conduct better training for the bridge systems, update the controls and associated documentation, and ensure that Navy personnel aren’t tired when they’re on the job.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Monday August 12, @04:00PM (6 children)
A better question is why they use grease screens, I mean touch screens in the first place.
It's all fucking consumer hype, there is zilch technical reason for touch screens. Everyone has known touch screens are stupid since the 1983 HP-150.
There was some sci-fi type TV show on a few months back where they pulled some "futuristic" "high-tech" car out of their butts. Aside from doing some physically impossible things, the "futuristic" part of the design coasted entirely of a bright blue LED glow under the car, AND A FUCKING TABLET TOUCH SCREEN that controlled every aspect of the car.
If that were a real car, it would be an accident waiting to happen because in reality, they would have to constantly look at it to do anything rather than just feeling physical controls that don't rearrange. And yea, I know there are some media center pieces of crap like that. Things should be sued out of existence, but drooling consumertards think it is cool.
Will reading from 1980s overhead transparency paper be in style next year?
(Score: 2) by mechanicjay on Monday August 12, @04:07PM
Except for a physical Steering input, Brake and Go pedals, you've basically described the inside of a Tesla.
My VMS box beat up your Windows box.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday August 12, @04:08PM
Yup. Touchscreens are a shitty interface. Always. Sometimes they're less shitty than any viable alternative but this is quite rare.
Positive: Mistaken, at the top of one's voice. -- Ambrose Bierce
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday August 12, @04:15PM (3 children)
A defense contractor can charge 50k for a "digital control interface" and only 2k for "a button"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 12, @04:21PM
but but ... you need MORE buttons to replace one touchscreen (maybe)?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday August 12, @04:24PM (1 child)
Nah, you're not up on your military doublespeak. A button is a digital control interface.
Positive: Mistaken, at the top of one's voice. -- Ambrose Bierce
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday August 12, @04:35PM
I very much "digital interface with optically aligned high density liquid crystal rasterization buffer, including non-haptic capacitive sensor grid linked to central control MCU framework" and up the price to 200k
(Score: 2) by chewbacon on Monday August 12, @04:08PM (1 child)
No tactility, they break, and are uncomfortable for extended operation. The biggest benefactors of touch screens are manufacturers. Gimme old fashion switches I can find and operate by feel.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday August 12, @04:37PM
Sorry, successful operation of the ship in pursuit of its missions is quite secondary to looting the US treasury in terms of design goals.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday August 12, @04:09PM (1 child)
We're all nerds, geeks, whatever, right? Tactile feedback from a keyboard is pretty important to a lot of us, right?
Who here, thinks that such tactile feedback might be less important to a bunch of squids, trying to navigate a ship? Split screens? Huh? WTF? Every station on the bridge has a proper place. Dude with the helm stands here where he has the least obstructed view of the sea. Navigator's station is here where he can see all of the navigation devices, with access to the charts. For generations, all of the bridge crew has had a place to occupy, with good reasons for the placement of that place. The Captain's chair is right here where he can see every other station on the bridge, as well as everything forward and to both sides of the ship.
Splitting screens? Again, I ask, WTF? You roll some kid out of his rack in the middle of the night, tell him he's got the watch. He arrives on the bridge, and he's first got to figure out what the previous watchstander did with the screens? It may well take three cups of coffee to figure that shit out. Hard, physical controls with tactile feedback are essential.
Who, here, wants to steer their car through the city with a touchscreen? I sure as hell don't! Did I understeer? Oversteer? I want to FEEL what my steering tires are doing beneath me, not only via the suspension, but feedback through the steering column. I much prefer not to have power steering as well, but good luck finding such a vehicle today.
There are times and places for computers, touch screens, joysticks, and the like. But, never ever take away a mariner's tactile feedback from whatever controls he is operating.
poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids. - Creepy Joe Biden
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 12, @04:35PM
The tactile interface should be two live female breasts.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 12, @04:18PM
i like the screen that integrate button.
the buttons are at the bottom and the side of the screen.
the screen tells you what each button does (it can change accordingly but mostly hardwired).
anyways ... the us military being the worlds biggest spender on military hardware their soending decisions influence what vets developed and then mass produced ... thus indirectly settings standards.
so insisting on knobs and dials is probably a good investment if hostile military equipment falls into their hands chances are better the equipment can be made to work if they have buttons and knobs and dials instead of touchscreens in chinese gibberish and chilli sauce all over them ^_^