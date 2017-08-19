from the You-Can-(Not)-Buy-Expensive-Software dept.
Khara and Anime/CG production company "Project Studio Q, Inc." are preparing to switch their primary 3D CG tools to Blender. Blender will be used for some parts of "EVANGELION:3.0+1.0" they are currently working on.
Khara has been using Autodesk "3ds Max" as their primary tool so far. "EVANGELION:3.0+1.0" production is mainly done with 3ds Max. They are now starting to switch from 3ds Max to Blender. Usually the reason being "due to differences such as quality and functionalities", but Khara's reason is different.
Hiroyasu Kobayashi, General Manager of Digital Dpt. and Director of the Board of Khara and President of Studio Q, and Daisuke Onitsuka, CGI Director of Digital Dpt. of Khara and General Manager of Production Dpt. of Studio Q, told about their situation.
[Onitsuka] "We need cooperative work with friend companies for our production. However, many of those companies are small or middle-sized, so if we stick to 3ds Max it will cause higher management costs. ... While we still have the challenge whether a new partner company can use Blender or not, but at least, cost-wise is much simpler, so we are proposing them to use Blender as we use it."
[...] [Takumi] Shigyo: "We are getting more artists that started by using Blender in Studio Q. We are also seeing more high quality works by Blender users from high school students in Award:Q. I expect these new generations to be the majority working at studios in the future."
https://www.blender.org/user-stories/japanese-anime-studio-khara-moving-to-blender/
(Score: 4, Insightful) by c0lo on Saturday August 17, @09:46PM (2 children)
See Autodesk? Gotta get them addicted while young.
And maybe being less greedy after will help too:
(Score: 3, Insightful) by edIII on Sunday August 18, @01:50AM
I doubt they'll learn. Autodesk used to have a thriving 3rd party developer community until they deliberately annexed all the IP, and left the developers out in the cold. Not many people have forgotten that, so why would any community form around them again?
Whereas Blender is open source, and the community around it is thriving apparently. So much so, that a major studio is dumping a huge vendor just to be able to attract young talent and smaller organizations that can't afford Autodesk, but know how to use Blender.
Autodesk, and companies like it (Adobe), better see the writing on the wall. The older workforce is retiring, the younger workforce doesn't use them, and companies are starting to drop them.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Zoot on Sunday August 18, @02:24AM
Autodesk just introduced Indie licensing for Max and Maya. You can get the complete full version of either for $250/year.
This is an experimental thing for them and there's the risk they won't continue with this offer in the future, but I think that statement is more because this is a super scary move by their marketing department and they want an out if they don't like how it goes. With Houdini Indie at $200/yr (for two years at a time), Blender 2.80 for free, the new Cinema 4D full pro sub for $720/year etc. I think it's quite likely they will continue to offer this or something similar.
So far this seems to be getting fairly well-received, and I 've seen quite a few people say they're going to consider going back to the Autodesk tools rather than moving completely to Blender.
Blender 2.80, however, is a great package now and there's nothing like frolicking naked through the house installing a new Blender version on every computer knowing it's impossible to violate the licesnse and there's not DRM at all (Blender even has a pledge that it will never "phone home" for any reason).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @09:54PM
(Score: 5, Interesting) by maxwell demon on Saturday August 17, @10:15PM (2 children)
This is shortly after Blender changed their user interface to be more standard [soylentnews.org] (in particular, left clicking for select, as in about any other software with GUI and selectable content). Coincidence?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by PinkyGigglebrain on Saturday August 17, @11:35PM
Another factor might be that Since Blender will also run on Linux and BSD.
Now they can start switching their Windows 7 systems over to Linux/BSD when MS EOLs Win 7 next year without having to pay an arm and a leg to upgrade to Win 10, and they would even be able to leverage the old Win 7 hardware for greater savings.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @02:08AM
They could had passed in the flat, poor contrast and full of white (grey?) space, but not, they went full on it. They even got critized for their icon choice (right... flaaaaaaaat).
As for left click and "click everything instead of using the keyboard in parallel"... that means they can get some cash from RSI healthcare plans.
Maybe vim & emacs and others should become "more standard". :P