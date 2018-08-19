from the going-out-with-a-bang dept.
A billion light years away, a monster star tore itself to shreds.
And by that I mean it tore itself to shreds. In general exploding stars — supernovae — leave behind a neutron star or black hole, but in this case it’s possible that the explosions was so over-the-top ridiculously violent that even the star’s core was ripped apart. It’s difficult to exaggerate how violent an event this was… but then, when huge amounts of antimatter are involved, that’s what happens.
Yes, seriously.
The event is called SN2016iet, a supernova that was detected on November 14, 2016. It was first spotted in data taken by the space-based Gaia observatory, and was followed-up by the Catalina Real-Time Transient Survey, then Pan-STARRS, and eventually the huge Gemini Telescope to get deep spectra of it. But it didn’t take long to determine that this particular supernova was weird.
And then they found it was really weird.
But even then it didn’t behave properly. Instead of fading away into obscurity, the supernova continued to shine, fading much more slowly than usual. The astronomers were still able to observe it in spring of this year, more than two years after the initial explosion.
[...] So in the end, nothing with this supernova fits. No one model seems to explain everything it’s doing, which means it truly is one of a kind. Nothing like it has ever been seen before, and we can’t fully explain its behavior.
I wonder though, just how long this will remain a unique event. We now observe thousands of supernovae every year. Even if this event is extremely rare, we’re likely to find another one eventually. Maybe not exactly like it, but close enough that we can compare them, see how they differ. That will help astronomers understand how these catastrophic events occur in the first place. Although these kinds of supernovae are at the tippy-top of the scale, they provide checks on our understanding of the physics of exploding stars under extraordinarily extreme conditions.
And, as I mentioned before the very first stars in the Universe may have exploded like SN2016iet, so observing it is like a window in to the very distant past, 12 billion or more years ago, when the very first generation of stars existed. For that reason alone, I hope we find lots more just like it.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @08:19PM (6 children)
Perhaps your estimate of the distance to the supernova is wrong?
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Sunday August 18, @08:55PM (1 child)
Except if you actually read TFA, it was already trying to model the event with a model that was assumed to be most appropriate for another distance. TFA claims they tried fitting it to all models of supernovas (even those less likely to happen only a billion light years away) and no current model seems to fit completely.
Meaning either that the models for supernovas are missing something and/or the circumstances here are weird enough that it produced evidence appearing to be outside known models (even though it might still be doing basically what models predict, just in a weird context). At least, that's what I get from TFA.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday August 19, @12:43AM
no current model seems to fit completely
You have to use the right model. It passed across the screen and was hit by the laser cannon. There ya go...
That is not my dog.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @09:07PM (2 children)
If you think you've spotted a mistake in a paper which a child could, and you haven't read the paper, then you're overwhelmingly likely to be wrong. Physicists aren't idiots, summaries necessarily leave out information. If you want to criticize a paper then you need to read it, not journalists explanations of it or a press release about it.
I'm sure there are many examples of stupid mistakes a child could spot in published research, but they're rare enough that flaws in a summary of it are nowhere near strong enough reason to believe you've found one without reading the paper.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @09:31PM
Here is what they do:
MOND predicts very precisely what observations should be observed, but there is uncertainty in some of the measurements. So they use statistics saying that "if MOND is correct, we should only reject that model 5% of the time". Then they look at 100 galaxies, and see that, according to their criteria, MOND is not consistent with the data for 3 of them. Then they say, see we need dark matter to explain everything.
Using their methods, if MOND is 100% accurate, we would expect 5% of the galaxies to be inconsistent with the observations. In reality, it is even less than that.
So any theory that cannot explain MOND (ie, GR + dark matter) is worthless.
(Score: 2) by Coward, Anonymous on Monday August 19, @01:31AM
And yet, physicists assume they understand supernovae at the percent-level and ascribe deviations from their expectation to dark energy. Idiocy comes in many forms.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday August 18, @09:28PM
(Score: 2, Flamebait) by corey on Sunday August 18, @09:16PM (4 children)
It's like they write these articles for teenagers....
I don't need that kind of fluff for it to keep me interested. Sheesh.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @09:32PM
But maybe teenagers do.
The world doesn't revolve around you.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @09:38PM (2 children)
It is propaganda. A lot of these dark matter and string theory pushing people had links to Epstein too.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @10:37PM (1 child)
ermahgherd clinton body count! they're pushing dark matter to hide the weather war!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @11:30PM
I'd guess to impede development of strategic technologies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @09:25PM
In a galaxy far far away...
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @09:31PM
Yaah, shit happens all over the place. Sue somebody and go cry to yo mama.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Nuke on Sunday August 18, @11:16PM
I hope it's not ours. Can someone on the other side of the world let me know, it's night here at the moment so I can't tell.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @11:47PM
You won't believe what happened next...
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @12:34AM
Do they bully you to suck? I thought this was a volunteer enterprise. Why doi you suck so bad? Is it ignorance, or indifference? Why do you suck so bad?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @01:06AM
Just wait for Elon Musk's ego to reach critical mass.