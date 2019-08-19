She said: "I googled to see if you could make boiled eggs in the microwave.

"There are endless websites and YouTube videos which say you can. The one I read, though, was the set of instructions on recipe website, Delish.

"It said that you could microwave the eggs as long as you add salt to the eggs in the water to prevent them from bursting.

"The instructions then said to leave the eggs in the microwave for between six and eight minutes. Being cautious, I did six and took them out.

"As I looked into the jug to see if the eggs were done, they went bang in my face.

"It only happened as I took them out. The eggs were fine in the microwave."