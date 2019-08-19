from the Common-sense-is-not-that-common dept.
A while back there was an article about a man whose hand was scalded after he nuked a cup of water in the microwave. A cautionary tale, with the punchline being that microwaving food can store energy in the material being heated which can then violently erupt when the material is disturbed.
A woman has been possibly blinded in one eye after her microwaved eggs exploded:
She said: "I googled to see if you could make boiled eggs in the microwave.
"There are endless websites and YouTube videos which say you can. The one I read, though, was the set of instructions on recipe website, Delish.
"It said that you could microwave the eggs as long as you add salt to the eggs in the water to prevent them from bursting.
"The instructions then said to leave the eggs in the microwave for between six and eight minutes. Being cautious, I did six and took them out.
"As I looked into the jug to see if the eggs were done, they went bang in my face.
"It only happened as I took them out. The eggs were fine in the microwave."
This is another example of the everyday acts that people undertake in their daily lives which can have devastating consequences if not handled correctly.
Have we failed society by not teaching basic science lessons at school? I love how microwave popcorn has a warning on the outside to remove the outer packing first, and the iron warning tag advising to not iron clothes on the body.