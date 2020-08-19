from the can't-update-what-they-won't-patch dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow7671
4G Router Vulnerabilities Let Attackers Take Full Control
Multiple vulnerabilities were found by security researchers in 4G routers manufactured by several companies, with the flaws exposing users to information leaks and command execution attacks.
Pen Test Partners researcher 'G Richter' shared the flaws found in 4G devices during this year's DEF CON hacking conference, saying that "a lot of existing 4G modems and routers are pretty insecure."
"We found critical remotely-exploitable flaws in a selection of devices from variety of vendors, without having to do too much work," Richter said.
"Plus, there’s only a small pool of OEMs working seriously with cellular technologies, and their hardware (& software dependencies) can be found running in all sorts of places."
The worst part is that the security flaws were discovered after examining a limited set of 4G routers, covering the entire prices spectrum, from consumer-grade routers and dongles to very pricey devices designed to be used in large enterprise networks.
All the security flaws found were reported to the vendors who fixed most of the discovered issues before the Pen Test Partners report was published but, unfortunately, the disclosure process didn't go as smooth as expected.
(Score: 2) by jmichaelhudsondotnet on Tuesday August 20, @12:01PM
I applaud these 'security researchers.' Way to go, good job.
I propose a national holiday to celebrate 'Security Researchers' and people who audit the things we use to determine whether or not they can or are being used against us.
Then on this day we can all do everything possible to audit our devices or take the day off if everything is patched.
The mentality that we can trust the cloud or the handshake agreements of opaque spy-infested committees responsible for most software development for the security we rely on for our safety, must be thrown out the window and stomped on.
Oh and check out what i've been up to: supercreepy.org
Some of my best work, pass it on, more to come :)
(Score: 2) by ledow on Tuesday August 20, @12:24PM
Which is why, whatever your Internet connection is, you put it behind a proper router. I only use 4G for Internet. Landlines were actually more expensive and a pain to set up in my new place. 4G is faster, and I can change it month-to-month if I like by just changing a SIM card.
My 4G router is behind a Draytek, for instance. The Draytek is my "trusted" device. To compromise my network, you'd have to compromise the 4G router and the Draytek. And anything going out of the Draytek plain-text to the Internet is vulnerable to sniffing elsewhere anyway.
Same way that, even back in the days of DSL, modems, and WRT54G's, I had a device BEHIND whatever the Internet provision was, that I trust, and whose configuration has followed me for years across all kinds of connections and ISP's. I used to have a cable company supply my Internet and just set their cable router to "modem mode"... and then connected it to a real router.
No different to joining a public wifi - you have to assume that every packet coming from it is malicious, and that every packet you send out can be sniffed.
But if you have a Draytek or similar router behind your connection, you can VPN out, you can control all incoming and outgoing traffic, and you can migrate your config around everywhere.
The only time my 4G router "exposes" any device is when I take it on holiday with me to run my smartphone. I bet that 4G over router over wifi to my phone is still better than my-phone-raw-on-4G, though.
Trust nothing. Double-up on your most critical thing. Then you get twice-as-long to fix any firmware, security vulnerability, etc. flaws.
Hell, I VPN over my own wifi, and even in the days of WEP/WPA, I used to VPN over the wireless so I never was affected by the weaknesses in those schemes. And I game, but there's zero noticeable latency even with that setup.
Anything you're broadcasting over the airwaves - 4G or Wifi - do not trust. Encrypt it, either HTTPS etc. or a VPN to a trusted server.
Anything you're using to connect - routers, modems, etc. - that aren't your choice or under your control, do not trust. Put a secondary behind it, thus making your config portable between providers, and the security your own.
As a bonus... the Draytek wifi is so much stronger than the 4G router that it covers the whole house on its own. The routers that I've had from ISP's have been pathetic and very limited in their, e.g. port-forwarding, UPnP, VPN etc. configuration offerings.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 20, @01:20PM
The article exists solely to cash in on the latest hype surrounding 5G. It has nothing to do with security.