Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

EU Officials Draft Plan to Take On Trump, China and US Tech

posted by martyb on Saturday August 24, @12:19PM   Printer-friendly
Business

The Good Doctor Hue Phlung Pu writes:

European Union officials have drawn up an aggressive 173-page plan to counter both President Donald Trump's trade moves and American tech giants including Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook.

According to a document obtained by POLITICO, European Commission officials are pushing their president-elect, Ursula von der Leyen, to set up a European Future Fund that would invest more than $100 billion in equity stakes in high-potential European companies.

The goal: get Europe competing head-on with the American and Chinese tech giants it has lagged behind for decades.

[...] The EU would use a so-called draft "Enforcement Regulation" if the Trump administration succeeds in its efforts to grind the World Trade Organization (WTO) to a halt.

[...] The EU is hoping to emulate past successes, such as its development of the GSM mobile global standard, which fueled the rise of companies such as Nokia.

[...] The document seeks more stringent measures to block Chinese companies from taking part in tenders in Europe to penalize them for the level of subsidies that they receive from the government in Beijing.

https://www.politico.com/story/2019/08/22/europe-plan-trump-tech-companies-1472326

Original Submission


«  Phone Companies and State Attorneys General Join Forces to Fight Robocalls
EU Officials Draft Plan to Take On Trump, China and US Tech | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.