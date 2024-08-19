from the out-of-this-world! dept.
How a Bitter Divorce Battle on Earth Led to Claims of a Crime in Space (archive)
Summer Worden, a former Air Force intelligence officer living in Kansas, has been in the midst of a bitter separation and parenting dispute for much of the past year. So she was surprised when she noticed that her estranged spouse still seemed to know things about her spending. Had she bought a car? How could she afford that? Ms. Worden put her intelligence background to work, asking her bank about the locations of computers that had recently accessed her bank account using her login credentials. The bank got back to her with an answer: One was a computer network registered to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
Ms. Worden's spouse, Anne McClain, was a decorated NASA astronaut on a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station. She was about to be part of NASA's first all-female spacewalk. But the couple's domestic troubles on Earth, it seemed, had extended into outer space. Ms. McClain acknowledged that she had accessed the bank account from space, insisting through a lawyer that she was merely shepherding the couple's still-intertwined finances. Ms. Worden felt differently. She filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission and her family lodged one with NASA's Office of Inspector General, accusing Ms. McClain of identity theft and improper access to Ms. Worden's private financial records. Investigators from the inspector general's office have since contacted Ms. Worden and Ms. McClain, trying to get to the bottom of what may be the first allegation of criminal wrongdoing in space.
[...] One potential issue that could arise with any criminal case or lawsuit over extraterrestrial bank communications, Mr. Sundahl said, is discovery: NASA officials would be wary of opening up highly sensitive computer networks to examination by lawyers, for example. But those sorts of legal questions, he said, are going to be inevitable as people spend more time in outer space.
Welcome to the divorce of tomorrow!
Soyuz Rocket Carrying Crew Successfully Launches and Docks with ISS
Dragon has Docked-But the Real Pucker Moment for SpaceX's Capsule Awaits [Updated]
Related Stories
Two months after mishap, Russian Soyuz rockets back into space with crew
Less than two months after a booster separation issue with a Soyuz rocket caused a dramatic, high-gravity landing, the Russian vehicle soared back into space on Monday at 6:31 ET (11:31 UTC). The launch from Kazakhstan, under mostly clear, blue skies, was nominal as each of the rocket's first, second, and third stages fired normally.
The launch sent NASA astronaut Anne McClain, Canadian David Saint-Jacques, and Russian Oleg Kononenko into space aboard their Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft. After making four orbits around the Earth, their Soyuz spacecraft is scheduled to dock with the Russian segment of the International Space Station at 12:35pm ET (17:35 UTC) Monday.
According to SpaceFlightNow.com the docking was successful.
Previously: Soyuz Crew Vehicle Fails Mid-Flight, Astronauts OK
Soyuz Failure Narrowed Down to Collision Between Booster and Core Stage
NASA Confident in Soyuz, Ready for Crewed Launch in December
Roscosmos Completes Investigation into October Soyuz Failure, Finds Assembly Issue
Dragon has Docked-But the Real Pucker Moment for SpaceX's Capsule Awaits :
[...] This week after undocking from the station early Friday morning, the spacecraft will burn its thrusters to perform a deorbit burn, essentially slowing its velocity enough to nudge itself out of orbit and begin the process of falling back to Earth. This will occur at around 7:50am ET. Splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean should come at about 8:45am ET.
As the vehicle descends, its speed must slow from a starting point of about 27,000km/hour (~16,777mph) as it steadily encounters thicker atmosphere. Temperatures outside the capsule will exceed those on the surface of the Sun, testing Dragon's heat shield. Rather than breathing fire, Dragon will attempt to survive it.
The two most critical moments will come during entry to Earth's atmosphere and near the end of the descent when Dragon's four main parachutes deploy. At the top of the atmosphere, there is a small chance the vehicle will begin to roll uncontrollably due to Dragon's design, since the capsule is not symmetrical to the placement of engine thrusters. And with Dragon's parachutes—the last critical step to arresting its fall—everything just has to work.
[...] "There's a high pucker factor with re-entry," said Garrett Reisman, a veteran of two space shuttle landings. Still a consultant for SpaceX, Reisman helped lead the design of Dragon for the company from 2011 to 2018. "I'm not saying that I'll be really, really nervous coming home on Friday, but when it finally happens I'll feel really good about it."
Besides great pictures from the launch and through to the docking of Demo-1, there is in-depth discussion of the challenges of using parachutes for the landing as well as the Demo-2 mission's testing of the new emergency escape system.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Saturday August 24, @05:02PM
Whose laws apply on board the ISS? It's called "International". If it had been a US spacecraft, would that have counted as US soil? I doubt any of these considerations will save her though, somehow.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.