Newgrounds is Creating a Flash Emulator

posted by martyb on Sunday August 25, @09:00PM
from the Flash-is-dead,-long-live-Ruffle! dept.
Software

rigrig writes:

Games and animation site Newgrounds announced it is working on a way to play Flash content via emulation.
Ruffle is an open source Adobe Flash Player emulator written in Rust. It targets desktop and the web using Web Assembly, so unlike the plugin (which is scheduled for end-of-life in 2020), any security issues would be issues with the web browser itself.

While the creation of new Flash content instead of modern technology seems a Bad Idea, this Soylentil for one would be quite happy to replay some of the classics (which stopped working when the plugin was banned from his system).

[ Ed Note: the source article claims that open source is the reason why there won't be any vulnerabilities: "For anyone who is concerned about Flash's reputation for security - this project is entirely open source and any security issues would be issues with the web browser itself, whereas the traditional Flash plugin was a closed system that created unique opportunities for exploits." - Fnord666]

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 25, @09:12PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 25, @09:12PM (#885381)

    I can play Time Fuck [newgrounds.com] again? That's awesome, thanks!

(1)