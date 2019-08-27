Stories
The BBC is Planning to Launch a Voice Assistant Capable of Understanding British People

posted by chromas on Tuesday August 27, @10:12PM   Printer-friendly
Software

takyon writes:

BBC to launch digital voice assistant

The BBC is planning to launch a digital voice assistant next year, the corporation has announced. It will not be a hardware device in its own right but is being designed to work on all smart speakers, TVs and mobiles.

The plan is to activate it with the wake-word Beeb, although this is "a working title", a spokesman said. BBC staff around the UK are being invited to record their voices to help train the programme to recognise different accents.

[...] [The BBC] said that that having its own assistant would enable it to "experiment with new programmes, features and experiences without someone else's permission to build it in a certain way". "Much like we did with BBC iPlayer, we want to make sure everyone can benefit from this new technology, and bring people exciting new content, programmes and services - in a trusted, easy-to-use way," said a spokesman. "This marks another step in ensuring public service values can be protected in a voice-enabled future."

Do Brits understand Brits?

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 27, @10:17PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 27, @10:17PM (#886433)

    Notice how they plan on spying "without someone else's permission". That someone else is you, citizen.

(1)