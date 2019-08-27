Stories
Fixing A Cheap UPS Hat For Your Raspberry Pi With A Tiny Daemon

posted by janrinok on Thursday August 29, @09:27AM   Printer-friendly
from the hat-tip dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

An uninterruptible power supply (UPS) isn’t something solely to have hooked up to your desktop PC. Your Raspberry Pi SBC might also benefit from it. Yet the available options aren’t too great, or are too expensive. This leads folk including [Joachim Baumann] to modify cheerfully cheap Chinese UPS HAT boards such as the Geekworm UPS HAT to fix its myriad of issues and missing features.

[...] With [Simon]’s project, a PIC MCU was used to provide a supervisor for the UPS HAT. It also bypasses the HAT’s control over whether the Raspberry Pi gets power or not. The results did however not fit [Joachim]’s needs, so the ATtiny Daemon project was born. This uses some of the fixes [Simon] implemented and adds a daemon that runs on the Raspberry Pi to establish two-way communications between the UPS and OS.

The settings for the UPS are stored also on the HAT, in the MCU’s EEPROM, with the daemon able to update and read it out as needed.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 29, @09:43AM

    While I've used the Pi for years, I honestly didn't realise the 'hat' nomenclature existed.

    So, for a second, I thought that this was an actual UPS in a hat, for people that kept their Pi in their hat. I thought this was rather cool, unlike those who kept their Pi on their belt, as a portable computer.

    But then I remembered this cautionary tale:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RloSKrxyvDU [youtube.com]

    So, with the permanant neck damage.. unwise I suppose.

