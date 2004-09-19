Stories
“Everything as a Service” is Coming—but We're Not There Quite Yet

posted by janrinok on Wednesday September 04, @09:58PM   Printer-friendly
from the resistance-is-futile dept.
Techonomics

Freeman writes:

But, while sales pitches may anthropomorphize "The Cloud" into a sentient and unstoppable being, the reality of "everything as a service" offerings is not quite as tidy as that—yet. And, while a few brave companies with greenfield IT projects may be grabbing onto "almost everything as a service," not everyone is ready to follow them. As many of you told us, all of these new options increase the scope and complexity of a cloud migration. While moving email from local hosting to the cloud may have been obvious (yes, it really is past time to migrate off of Lotus Notes), the vote isn't nearly as automatic with each new level of "as a service" abstraction.

https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2019/09/everything-as-a-service-is-coming-but-were-no

Personally, I was relieved this was mostly about Enterprise infrastructure. Still, things like Stadia https://www.stadia.com/ and Office 365 https://www.office.com/ don't give me a vote of confidence for the future. I don't know about you, but I try to reduce my monthly bills, not increase how many I have.

