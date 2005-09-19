When it comes to building cars, not every job is as easy as screwing in a few bolts or installing a panel. Often, assembly lines call for workers to do their job while reaching over their heads, which can put a strain on the arms, shoulders and other joints. That's where some companies, including Hyundai, see robots as a helping hand.

The South Korean automaker debuted its Wearable Vest Exoskeleton on Wednesday with the goal of transforming how workers complete overhead assemblies. Hyundai says the debut comes after it ran two pilot programs at US production plants with successful results.

The exoskeleton, "Vex" for short, is worn like a backpack and doesn't include a battery. Instead, the contraption mimics the human shoulder joint with multiple link points that create extra leverage. Since there's no battery, it also doesn't weigh a lot. Hyundai said the whole getup tips the scales at 5.5 pounds.