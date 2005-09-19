Stories
Hyundai Shows Off Exoskeleton Robot to Help Assembly Line Workers

When it comes to building cars, not every job is as easy as screwing in a few bolts or installing a panel. Often, assembly lines call for workers to do their job while reaching over their heads, which can put a strain on the arms, shoulders and other joints. That's where some companies, including Hyundai, see robots as a helping hand.

The South Korean automaker debuted its Wearable Vest Exoskeleton on Wednesday with the goal of transforming how workers complete overhead assemblies. Hyundai says the debut comes after it ran two pilot programs at US production plants with successful results.

The exoskeleton, "Vex" for short, is worn like a backpack and doesn't include a battery. Instead, the contraption mimics the human shoulder joint with multiple link points that create extra leverage. Since there's no battery, it also doesn't weigh a lot. Hyundai said the whole getup tips the scales at 5.5 pounds.

  • (Score: 2) by EvilSS on Thursday September 05, @11:45PM

    by EvilSS (1456) Subscriber Badge on Thursday September 05, @11:45PM (#890297)
    Hyundai shows off robotic assembly robot training system. After all, you gotta train the robot's machine learning system before it can replace you.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 05, @11:52PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 05, @11:52PM (#890298)

    It's time to make a DIY exoskeleton that can support hauling big weapons, or thick steel armor. Before the government bans everything.

    Lightweight and unpowered is nice but a battery can let you do much more for a short time. Like mow down a group of hostiles.

