The New York City government sued T-Mobile yesterday, alleging that its Metro stores routinely use "abusive sales tactics" such as selling used phones as if they are new and charging customers for services they didn't order.

"Abusive sales tactics are rampant at Metro stores," the complaint says. "At least several dozen have sold used phones to consumers as though they were new, charged consumers for fake taxes and unwanted services, or enrolled consumers in expensive financing plans without their consent."

T-Mobile's Metro division offers prepaid service over the T-Mobile wireless network and is branded as "Metro by T-Mobile." It was known as MetroPCS until a 2018 rebranding. T-Mobile has stressed that Metro and itself are one and the same, announcing that "Metro by T-Mobile is T-Mobile," the lawsuit noted.

The Metro by T-Mobile abuses "do not end at the store," the NYC lawsuit says:

The Metro website, which is owned by T-Mobile and emblazoned with the "Metro by T-Mobile" logo, deceives consumers about its stingy return policy: it advertises a "30-day guarantee" on all Metro cell phone purchases, but the fine print reveals that returns or exchanges are only available for a small sub-category of transactions, and only within seven days of purchase. This illegal activity is pervasive, spanning 56 locations across all five boroughs of New York City, and includes both "authorized dealers" and stores directly operated by T-Mobile's subsidiary, MetroPCS NY. The deception costs consumers considerably. For example, of the 21 phones that DCA [New York City Department of Consumer Affairs] identified as used, most were iPhones that cost several hundred dollars each.

The lawsuit was filed in the state Supreme Court for New York County. The NY Supreme Court is a trial-level court; New York's highest state court is the Court of Appeals.