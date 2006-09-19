Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Woman Is First To Receive Cornea Made From ‘Reprogrammed’ Stem Cells

posted by janrinok on Friday September 06, @11:19PM   Printer-friendly
from the I-see dept.
Science

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

A Japanese woman in her forties has become the first person in the world to have her cornea repaired using reprogrammed stem cells.

At a press conference on 29 August, ophthalmologist Kohji Nishida from Osaka University, Japan, said the woman has a disease in which the stem cells that repair the cornea, a transparent layer that covers and protects the eye, are lost. The condition makes vision blurry and can lead to blindness.

To treat the woman, Nishida says his team created sheets of corneal cells from induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells. These are made by reprogramming adult skin cells from a donor into an embryonic-like state from which they can transform into other cell types, such as corneal cells.

[...] The Japanese health ministry gave Nishida permission to try the procedure on four people. He is planning the next operation for later this year and hopes to have the procedure in the clinic in five years.

Original Submission


«  Dr. Rand Paul Releases Summer 2019 Edition of ‘The Waste Report’
Woman Is First To Receive Cornea Made From ‘Reprogrammed’ Stem Cells | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday September 06, @11:42PM (1 child)

    by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Friday September 06, @11:42PM (#890764) Homepage

    Former bukakke star gets a secons chance at normal life.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 06, @11:45PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 06, @11:45PM (#890767)

      *second chance at being in adult films.

(1)