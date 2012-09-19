from the switching-gears dept.
MATLAB and Python are both rather popular languages. Real Python has an overview of the two with an eye towards encouraging use of Python. There is a lot to say when comparing languages, so this is a long read.
MATLAB® is widely known as a high-quality environment for any work that involves arrays, matrices, or linear algebra. Python is newer to this arena but is becoming increasingly popular for similar tasks. As you’ll see in this article, Python has all of the computational power of MATLAB for science tasks and makes it fast and easy to develop robust applications. However, there are some important differences when comparing MATLAB vs Python that you’ll need to learn about to effectively switch over.
In this article, you’ll learn how to:
- Evaluate the differences of using MATLAB vs Python
- Set up an environment for Python that duplicates the majority of MATLAB functions
- Convert scripts from MATLAB to Python
- Avoid common issues you might have when switching from MATLAB to Python
- Write code that looks and feels like Python
Earlier on SN:
Python's Guido van Rossum Steps Down (2018)
What's Today's Top Language? Python... no, Wait, Java... no, C (2017)
GNU Octave - Open Source Answer to Matlab - Hits 4.0.0 (2015)
You Want MatLab on Your Resume to Get a Job at Google (2014)
Why Python is Slow: Looking Under the Hood (2014)
Related Stories
We all know that python is slower than compiled languages like C. But what can you do about it? Jake VanderPlas, director of research in the physical sciences for the university of Washington's eScience institute, digs into python's internals to explain how it works and what program design choices you can make to use python efficiently.
Jim Edwards writes at Business Insider that Google is so large and has such a massive need for talent that if you have the right skills, Google is really enthusiastic to hear from you - especially if you know how to use MatLab, a fourth-generation programming language that allows matrix manipulations, plotting of functions and data, implementation of algorithms, creation of user interfaces, and interfacing with programs written in other languages, including C, C++, Java, Fortran and Python. The key is that data is produced visually or graphically, rather than in a spreadsheet.
According to Jonathan Rosenberg, Google's former senior vice president for product management, being a master of statistics is probably your best way into Google right now and if you want to work at Google, make sure you can use MatLab. Big data — how to create it, manipulate it, and put it to good use — is one of those areas in which Google is really enthusiastic about. The sexy job in the next ten years will be statisticians. When every business has free and ubiquitous data, the ability to understand it and extract value from it becomes the complimentary scarce factor. It leads to intelligence, and the intelligent business is the successful business, regardless of its size. Rosenberg says that "My quote about statistics that I didn't use [last night] but often do is, 'Data is the sword of the 21st century, those who wield it [are] the samurai.'"
I wasn't aware of the GNU Octave project until I saw a post on Reddit that it had hit version 4.0.0. If you're not familiar with it either, here's a brief overview:
GNU Octave is a high-level interpreted language, primarily intended for numerical computations. It provides capabilities for the numerical solution of linear and nonlinear problems, and for performing other numerical experiments. It also provides extensive graphics capabilities for data visualization and manipulation.
So why is this exciting? Aside from a Windows installer for all you people too lazy to switch to GNU/Linux, it apparently finally got a GUI (kind of a must for "modern" software):
Octave 4.0 is a major new release with many new features, including a graphical user interface, support for classdef object-oriented programming, better compatibility with Matlab, and many new and improved functions.
You can also get the full list of user-visible changes here.
Share and enjoy!
Among developers, Python is the most popular programming language, followed by C, Java, C++, and JavaScript; among employers, Java is the most sought after, followed by C, Python, C++, and JavaScript.
Or so says the 2017 IEEE Spectrum ranking, published this week.
IEEE Spectrum, a publication of the The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, a technical advocacy organization, says it evaluated 12 metrics from 10 sources to arrive at this conclusion.
It claims to have culled data from Google Search, Google Trends, Twitter, GitHub, Stack Overflow, Reddit, Hacker News, CareerBuilder, Dice, and its own digital library.
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/07/21/python_java_c_programming_languages/
On a python developers' mailing list for the core developers, Python Committers, Benevolent Dictator for Life Guido van Rossum has announced that he is stepping down effective immediately and with out appointing a successor.
Now that PEP 572 is done, I don't ever want to have to fight so hard for a
PEP and find that so many people despise my decisions.
I would like to remove myself entirely from the decision process. I'll
still be there for a while as an ordinary core dev, and I'll still be
available to mentor people -- possibly more available. But I'm basically
giving myself a permanent vacation from being BDFL, and you all will be on
your own.
After all that's eventually going to happen regardless -- there's still
that bus lurking around the corner, and I'm not getting younger... (I'll
spare you the list of medical issues.)
I am not going to appoint a successor.
[...] I'll still be here, but I'm trying to let you all figure something out for
yourselves. I'm tired, and need a very long break.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 12, @07:34AM
Make sure you migrate to Python 2.7 so you can re-write everything when it goes away [soylentnews.org].
And since the Python guys seem to want to obsolete stuff all the time, you'll probably get to re-write it again in a few years too.
Talk about self-serving drivel. Sigh.
(Score: 2) by corey on Thursday September 12, @07:48AM (1 child)
Just reading through it and it goes into using Anaconda and conda and then IDEs and all this other junk.
When I used to write in python, it was make a text file in whatever editor and then python blah.py
I guess now everyone and his dog are pythonistas, judging by all the ads on LinkedIn and online courses and blah blah.
(Score: 2) by corey on Thursday September 12, @08:00AM
Forgot to mention, despite my criticism above, the article is pretty good in achieving its aims.