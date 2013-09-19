19/09/13/2339211 story
https://www.politico.com/magazine/amp/story/2019/03/20/pacer-court-records-225821
But I’m here to tell you that PACER—Public Access to Court Electronic Records—is a judicially approved scam. The very name is misleading: Limiting the public’s access by charging hefty fees, it has been a scam since it was launched and, barring significant structural changes, will be a scam forever.
Somewhat old but still relevant today.
DannyB on Friday September 13, @11:45PM
As I think I (mis)understand it, if you have the RECAP browser extension, when you visit a PACER item, it gets automagically copied to RECAP. Legal since court documents are public domain.
