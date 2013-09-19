Stories
The Judicial Scam

posted by martyb on Friday September 13, @11:35PM
from the Law dept.
Digital Liberty

exaeta writes:

https://www.politico.com/magazine/amp/story/2019/03/20/pacer-court-records-225821

But I’m here to tell you that PACER—Public Access to Court Electronic Records—is a judicially approved scam. The very name is misleading: Limiting the public’s access by charging hefty fees, it has been a scam since it was launched and, barring significant structural changes, will be a scam forever.

Somewhat old but still relevant today.

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday September 13, @11:45PM

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Friday September 13, @11:45PM (#893905) Journal

    As I think I (mis)understand it, if you have the RECAP browser extension, when you visit a PACER item, it gets automagically copied to RECAP. Legal since court documents are public domain.

    --
    Punched Card: a short piece of 80 channel paper tape. Creative Computing, Mar-Apr 1975 issue.
