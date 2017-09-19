from the still-smiling dept.
An Auckland advertising copywriter brought a clown to his redundancy meeting, as first reported in the New Zealand Herald on Friday. New Zealand legally requires employers to allow workers the option of bringing a support person to serious disciplinary meetings, usually relating to an employee's prospective dismissal.
After FCB New Zealand lost a significant client and began layoffs, Josh Thompson, who had reportedly been with the company for five months, received an ominous email from his bosses that read: "Bad news. We're having a meeting to discuss your role."
Faced with the task of securing an appropriate support person for the potentially tense meeting, Thompson, a comedian who performs under the name Joshua Jack, said: "I thought it's best to bring in a professional, and so I paid $200 and hired a clown."
The clown, who Thompson refers to as "Joe", crafted balloon animals throughout the meeting, including a poodle. His antics were squeaky, and Thompson's bosses had to request he quieten down several times.
"It's further understood," reported the Herald, "that the clown mimed crying when the redundancy paperwork was handed over."
(Score: 1) by hoeferbe on Tuesday September 17, @07:29PM (2 children)
Seeing how Josh Thompson was working for one ad agency (FCB New Zealand), and will soon start employment at another (DDB), one has to wonder if this stunt had any role in him getting him his new job. This antic got his name out there, made public the fact that he would soon be looking for work and showed his creativity under pressure.
If anybody suspects Thompson did this as a way to thumb his nose at his old employer, one would have to concede it was in the most jovial way! Everybody, including the employer, would have gotten a good laugh out of it.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday September 17, @07:30PM
The only real winner is the clown: he's $200 ahead.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday September 17, @07:45PM
Unless you're stuck in the rollers / drums of the press.
I suppose the word "roll" would have also worked for that email subject.
Punched Card: a short piece of 80 channel paper tape. Creative Computing, Mar-Apr 1975 issue.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Tuesday September 17, @07:50PM
I can only congratulate and take my hat off. This is good humor and great style on the employee's part. Such creative mind should be able to find a job in the creative market (i.e. any branch not hiring slaves, which is probably more and more rare). Let the stiffs be stiff and move on.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 17, @08:11PM
