Facebook Developing Augmented Reality Glasses for 2023-2025 Release

posted by martyb on Wednesday September 18, @01:14PM   Printer-friendly
from the can-you-hear^W-see-me-know? dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

Facebook has been working to develop augmented reality glasses out of its Facebook Reality Labs in Redmond, Washington, for the past couple of years, but struggles with the development of the project have led the company to seek help. Now, Facebook is hoping a partnership with Ray-Ban parent company Luxottica will get them completed and ready for consumers between 2023 and 2025, according to people familiar.

The glasses are internally codenamed Orion, and they are designed to replace smartphones, the people said. The glasses would allow users to take calls, show information to users in a small display and live-stream their vantage point to their social media friends and followers.

Facebook is also developing an artificial intelligence voice assistant that would serve as a user input for the glasses, CNBC previously reported. In addition, the company has experimented with a ring device that would allow users to input information via motion sensor. That device is code-named Agios.

  • (Score: 2) by Snospar on Wednesday September 18, @01:38PM

    by Snospar (5366) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday September 18, @01:38PM (#895631)

    Can you imagine looking at a world that you've allowed Facebook to augment?

    I presume every surface and object around you would be overlaid with product placement, advertising and propaganda to direct your vote to the appropriate candidate.

    True horror.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 18, @01:51PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 18, @01:51PM (#895636)

    Ambitious. Will they still be around then?

    • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday September 18, @02:15PM

      by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday September 18, @02:15PM (#895648) Journal

      Will anything non-facebook / google still be around by then?

      --
      Punched Card: a short piece of 80 channel paper tape. Creative Computing, Mar-Apr 1975 issue.

  • (Score: 2) by Fishscene on Wednesday September 18, @02:05PM

    by Fishscene (4361) on Wednesday September 18, @02:05PM (#895641)

    if ($facebook)
    {
      return "No"
    }

    Here's my guess at what the internal business case for this is:
    - Eyeball tracking.
    - We can see what folks are looking at, where they are going, who they are talking to.
    - We can then display *cough* "Related Content" (*Board members have a chuckle*).
    - If we can make cell phones irrelevant with this, no one can communicate online without going through facebook. Basically, 100% user tracking with fake options to disable anything because, well, it's worked out so well for us in the past.

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday September 18, @02:14PM (1 child)

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday September 18, @02:14PM (#895647) Journal

    Facebook really does have a plan [forbes.com] to create a remote controlled army of zombie drones. He's just moving them from the small screen to a constant 24/7 immersive system.

    It won't matter if they stumble into fountains. They will relentlessly come after you. Thousands of them. Like ants. Those who fall into fountains simply become a bridge for those following to walk over, until get to you. They simply will not stop until they get you to create an account and click thumbs up and then become one of them.

    --
    Punched Card: a short piece of 80 channel paper tape. Creative Computing, Mar-Apr 1975 issue.
