Greek Archaeologists Uncover Riches Overlooked by Robbers

Greek archaeologists uncover riches overlooked by robbers

Archaeologists in northern Greece have explored more than 200 new graves in a vast ancient cemetery that was plundered in antiquity but still retained rich finds, including a gold mask and bronze helmets.

In a statement Friday, the Culture Ministry said the most impressive finds came from the graves of warriors who died in the 6th century B.C. and were members of a powerful military aristocracy.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 20, @07:14PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 20, @07:14PM (#896617)

    At what point does taking things from a grave become ok?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 20, @07:38PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 20, @07:38PM (#896628)

      When you put on your leather jacket, fedora, and bullwhip.

