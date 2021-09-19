19/09/21/1946259 story
posted by martyb on Sunday September 22, @05:44PM
from the the-kitchen-is-closed dept.
from the the-kitchen-is-closed dept.
A developer of some Ruby Gems pulled the code as a statement against certain entities (Department of Homeland Security — DHS) ultimately using the code. Chef gets owned in the process.
ZDNet has a good rundown of the incident:
https://www.zdnet.com/article/developer-takes-down-ruby-library-after-he-finds-out-ice-was-using-it/
It seems that developers at chef may have used an old copy of the dev's code to get things back up and running again, which seems like exactly the wrong approach.
Political Statement Takes Down Chef | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 10 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 22, @05:57PM (2 children)
OOOOO I love flaimbait!
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 22, @06:07PM
"Hello there, children!" "Hey, Chef!"
(Score: 2) by Revek on Sunday September 22, @06:09PM
A AC loving flamebait. That unpossible.
This page was generated by a Swarm of Roaming Elephants
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 22, @06:06PM
Film at 11 [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by NickM on Sunday September 22, @06:10PM
I dislike almost everything about Chef:
It try to look like it's declarative when it is imperative, chef recipes are ruby scripts.
It requires a server to be useful.
It pull libs at runtime since according to the article the repo going down impacted some paying customers.
Ansible is a better solution and used sensibly (without the overpriced web gui called ansible tower) it cost 0$
I a master of typographic, grammatical and miscellaneous errors !
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 22, @06:11PM (3 children)
Freedom to use the software, by any person, for any purpose.
But today's leftists don't care about freedom. Instead ideological conformity rules the day. The ideology is so extreme that the *United States* is considered "evil." No doubt they would prefer Iran or North Korea. It's not surprising, today's liberal ideology isn't very different from those places.
These people have no idea what evil is, and while their software is welcome, they have no business pretending to be any kind of moral authority. Fortunately, the nature of free software is that you cannot take your ball and go home, no matter how entitled and childish you are. Once it has been released, your control over it is limited to the willingness of others to accept that control.
It does point to a certain risk assumed by users who draw their software directly from the source, rather than making their own copies - a mistake I've made in the past as well, but am now more careful about. The usual risk is malware finding its way in unnoticed, but the real problem is trusting that the publisher won't do something bad without you noticing.
You must always have control over all your essential technology. All. Of. It.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday September 22, @06:26PM (2 children)
Ivan isn't getting his money's worth out of you...
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday September 22, @06:29PM
"Ivan" is the democratic party. Fuck you Ruskies, we will beat you Hillary 90%-ers down!
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Sunday September 22, @06:36PM
*sigh* How 'bout shitcanning that Russian BS? It's so worn out.
And the point is true. Once it's released, it's out of your hands, and is none of your business.
Now, I would like to know why drawing up old code to keep the system running is the "wrong approach". It seems you do what you can until you find an alternative.
That is not my dog.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 22, @06:24PM
There are two major screwups here.
First screw-up: The developer. Under what license did they release this code? Was it a standard well known license? Had they ever read that license to see what was and was not allowed? Answer: likely no. The license they choose very likely allowed for this in which case this developer's reaction is just unwarranted. If you do not want others using your code, according to the terms of your license, and you select a standard license, then don't opensource/distribute it with that standard license.
Second screw-up: Never, ever, ever, build your downstream build system to depend upon a web URL being stable when you do not also control that web URL. If you depend upon some component at a URL that you do not control then the only sane method of dependency handling is to cache a copy of your dependency locally, in a location that you do control and setup your dependency to pull in that local cached copy. To do otherwise sets one up for exactly this, where that URL disappears, and your stuff now breaks as a result.