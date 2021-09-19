A developer of some Ruby Gems pulled the code as a statement against certain entities (Department of Homeland Security — DHS) ultimately using the code. Chef gets owned in the process.

ZDNet has a good rundown of the incident:

https://www.zdnet.com/article/developer-takes-down-ruby-library-after-he-finds-out-ice-was-using-it/

It seems that developers at chef may have used an old copy of the dev's code to get things back up and running again, which seems like exactly the wrong approach.