Wired reports that Tesla may soon have batteries with a one million mile lifespan.

From his hideout in a hollowed out volcano last April, Elon Musk promised us (3:10:00)

that Tesla would soon be able to power its electric cars for more than 1 million miles over the course of their lifespan. At the time, the claim seemed a bit much. That’s more than double the mileage Tesla owners can expect to get out of their car’s current battery packs, which are already well beyond the operational range of most other EV batteries. It just didn’t seem real—except now it appears that it is.

Tesla affiliated battery researchers this month described in The Journal of the Electrochemical Society a moderate-energy-density Lithion-Ion Cell chemistry that "should be able to power an electric vehicle for over 1.6 million kilometers (1 million miles) and last at least two decades in grid energy storage."

Led by physicist Jeff Dahn, one of the world’s foremost lithium-ion researchers, the Dalhousie group showed that its battery significantly outperforms any similar lithium-ion battery previously reported. They noted their battery could be especially useful for self-driving robotaxis and long-haul electric trucks, two products Tesla is developing.

In a significant break from the usual, complete details on the cells, including "electrode compositions, electrode loadings, electrolyte compositions, additives used, etc." were provided by the researchers "so that others can recreate these cells and use them as benchmarks for their own R+D efforts."

The team’s results show that their batteries could be charged and depleted more than 4,000 times and lose only about 10 percent of their energy capacity. For the sake of comparison, a paper from 2014 showed that similar lithium-ion batteries lost half their capacity after only 1,000 cycles.

Side Note - Tesla, Musk, and the researchers have neither confirmed nor denied that the upcoming one million mile battery packs touted by Musk last year are the same as the paper describes.