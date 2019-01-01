What started as a hallway conversation between colleagues is now an "engine for the discovery of new therapeutic targets in cells" thanks to Medicine by Design, says Shana Kelley, a University Professor in the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Toronto.

Kelley's lab was developing a portable, chip-like device that uses tiny magnets to sort large populations of mixed cell types as part of her Medicine by Design team project. She wondered if the device could be coupled with a CRISPR-based gene-editing technology, developed by another Medicine by Design team leader, Jason Moffat, a professor in the Donnelly Centre for Cellular and Biomolecular Research. They reasoned that the two methods together could speed up combing through the human genome for potential drug targets. "We casually agreed to combine our technologies -- and it worked incredibly well," says Kelley.

"This is the advantage of being part of the dynamic research ecosystem of Toronto and Medicine by Design," says Kelley. "I would have never known how to position this technology and link it with CRISPR it if I did not have all these great people around to talk to."

The result of their joint effort, also in collaboration with Stephane Angers, a professor at Pharmacy, and Edward Sargent, University Professor at the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, is called MICS, for microfluidic cell sorting, described in a study published today in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering.

MICS will enable researchers to scour the human genome faster when searching for genes, and their protein products, that can be targeted by drugs.

In one hour, MICS can collect precious rare cells, in which CRISPR revealed promising drug targets, from a large and mixed cell population of The same experiment would take 20-30 hours using the gold standard method of fluorescence-based sorting.