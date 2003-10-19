"Over two-thirds of Americans now get their news from social media sites," Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) jointly write in a series of letters to several technology platforms. "Increased reliance on social media will require your company to assume a heightened set of obligations to safeguard the public interest and the public's trust."

Image manipulation is nothing new, and doctored and misleading images have frequently gone viral online since enough Americans had fast-enough Internet access to make the sharing of digital images possible. The potential for not only doctored but completely fabricated video to be able to pass for the real thing, however, is a newer trend.

[...] "We ought to know if social media companies have a plan for how to deal with this."