Facebook, Reddit, and Others Need a Deepfakes Plan Now, Senators Say

posted by martyb on Thursday October 03, @08:33AM
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2019/10/facebook-reddit-and-others-need-a-deepfakes-plan-now-senators-say/

"Over two-thirds of Americans now get their news from social media sites," Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) jointly write in a series of letters to several technology platforms. "Increased reliance on social media will require your company to assume a heightened set of obligations to safeguard the public interest and the public's trust."

Image manipulation is nothing new, and doctored and misleading images have frequently gone viral online since enough Americans had fast-enough Internet access to make the sharing of digital images possible. The potential for not only doctored but completely fabricated video to be able to pass for the real thing, however, is a newer trend.

[...] "We ought to know if social media companies have a plan for how to deal with this."

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 03, @08:44AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 03, @08:44AM (#902204)

    Only shallow fakes possible. And the khallow one, too.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 03, @09:02AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 03, @09:02AM (#902207)

    I hope sites are not forced to delete deepfake content by law.

    Labeling it would be OK. But knowing the social media giants they will delete fucking everything. NO FUN ALLOWED.

