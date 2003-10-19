Cybersecurity is becoming more of a common tongue term in today's industry. It is being passed around the executive meetings along with financial information and projected marketing strategies. Here are some common attack vectors plaguing the industry when it comes to network infrastructure. It does not really matter the infrastructure type you have. If there is value to the data you are transferring within, someone wants to get it.

Reconnaissance Attacks Access Attacks Denial of Service Attacks

It is a pipe dream to believe a network infrastructure is invulnerable; however, the possibility of being protected is within grasp. Fundamentally, it comes down to knowledge of what can happen to your network, knowing your equipment and training up the staff.