A "potentially historic" winter storm will slam the north-central USA over the next few days with up to 2 feet of snow possible in some areas.
Snow will accumulate from eastern Washington and Montana to Colorado, the Dakotas, Minnesota and northern Wisconsin, the Weather Channel said. Record low temperatures are also possible Thursday and Friday across the western USA.
The system will produce severe storms and heavy rain Thursday in the southern Plains and critical-to-extreme fire weather threats from the central and southern Rockies to California, the National Weather Service said.
The size and intensity of this snowstorm are unheard of for October, according to AccuWeather.
[...] A slew of winter storm warnings, watches and freeze warnings were in effect across parts of seven states as the storm ramped up Wednesday, AccuWeather said.
[...] The storm will have two parts, the first of which is targeting the northern and central Rockies and High Plains on Wednesday into Thursday. The second part will bring snow to the eastern and central portions of the Dakotas and western Minnesota by week's end.
"Near-blizzard to full-fledged blizzard conditions are possible across portions of central North Dakota Friday afternoon into Saturday morning," the weather service in Bismarck said. "Expect high impacts and dangerous to impossible travel conditions."
The weather service called it a "potentially historic October winter storm."
Meanwhile, locations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, India, and Australia (among others) reported temperatures well over 100°F (38 C)!
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday October 11, @02:45PM (5 children)
I'd rather have two feet of snow then 38C. I'd rather have four feet of snow then 38C. I'd rather have the blizzard of the century, polarbears roaming the streets, santas elfs freezing their balls off then having 38C. But perhaps that is just me.
Why? I can always heat my house more, I can always put on more clothes but I can't get more naked then naked and I don't want to live inside my fridge just to stay cool.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 11, @03:00PM
I'd rather have it over 100°F. That's when women start peeling off their clothes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 11, @03:01PM (2 children)
So basically you want everything outside the tropics to be a barren wasteland like Siberia, just how it was 20 thousand years ago.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday October 11, @03:13PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 11, @03:22PM
Well, it's less about sport, than eliminating the crud in the gene pool. Still, lotsa fun, good booze afterward, and the women swarm us because we're so exciting to them!
(Score: 2) by fadrian on Friday October 11, @03:24PM
Well that's the beautiful thing about what current climate models say - because of the larger amount of energy in the atmosphere, you'll get both. There will be more atmospheric instability, which will lead to more extremes. So you'll both freeze your ass off in Winter with more severe, longer storms AND get baked in Summer by the longer, more severe heat waves. But here I am talking about climate change when there's still hydrocarbons to be burned...
