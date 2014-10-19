I. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. Google is the world's largest digital advertising company.1 It also provides the #1 web browser,2 the

#1 mobile platform,3 and the #1 search engine4 worldwide. Google's video platform, email service, and map

application have over 1 billion monthly active users each.5 Google utilizes the tremendous reach of its products

to collect detailed information about people's online and real-world behaviors, which it then uses to target them

with paid advertising. Google's revenues increase significantly as the targeting technology and data are refined.

2. Google collects user data in a variety of ways. The most obvious are "active," with the user directly

and consciously communicating information to Google, as for example by signing in to any of its widely used

applications such as YouTube, Gmail, Search etc. Less obvious ways for Google to collect data are "passive"

means, whereby an application is instrumented to gather information while it's running, possibly without the

user's knowledge. Google's passive data gathering methods arise from platforms (e.g. Android and Chrome),

applications (e.g. Search, YouTube, Maps), publisher tools (e.g. Google Analytics, AdSense) and advertiser tools

(e.g. AdMob, AdWords). The extent and magnitude of Google's passive data collection has largely been

overlooked by past studies on this topic.6

3. To understand what data Google collects, this study draws on four key sources:

a. Google's My Activity7 and Takeout8 tools, which describe information collected during the use of

Google's user-facing products;

b. Data intercepted as it is sent to Google server domains while Google or 3rd-party products are used;

c. Google's privacy policies (both general and product-specific); and

d. Other 3rd-party research that has examined Google's data collection efforts.

4. Through the combined use of above resources, this study provides a unique and comprehensive view

of Google's data collection approaches and delves deeper into specific types of information it collects from

users. This study highlights the following key findings:

a. Google learns a great deal about a user's personal interests during even a single day of typical internet

usage. In an example "day in the life" scenario, where a real user with a new Google account and an

Android phone (with new SIM card) goes through her daily routine, Google collected data at numerous

activity touchpoints, such as user location, routes taken, items purchased, and music listened to.

Surprisingly, Google collected or inferred over two-thirds of the information through passive means.

At the end of the day, Google identified user interests with remarkable accuracy.

b. Android is a key enabler of data collection for Google, with over 2 billion monthly active users

worldwide.9 While the Android OS is used by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) around the

world, it is tightly connected with Google's ecosystem through Google Play Services. Android helps

Google collect personal user information (e.g. name, mobile phone number, birthdate, zip code, and

in many cases, credit card number), activity on the mobile phone (e.g. apps used, websites visited), and

location coordinates. In the background, Android frequently sends Google user location and devicerelated

information, such as apps usage, crash reports, device configuration, backups, and various

device-related identifiers.

c. The Chrome browser helps Google collect user data from both mobile and desktop devices, with over

2 billion active installs worldwide.

10 The Chrome browser collects personal information (e.g. when a

user completes online forms) and sends it to Google as part of the data synchronization process. It

also tracks webpage visits and sends user location coordinates to Google.

d. Both Android and Chrome send data to Google even in the absence of any user interaction. Our

experiments show that a dormant, stationary Android phone (with Chrome active in the background)

communicated location information to Google 340 times during a 24-hour period, or at an average of

14 data communications per hour. In fact, location information constituted 35% of all the data samples

sent to Google. In contrast, a similar experiment showed that on an iOS Apple device with Safari

(where neither Android nor Chrome were used), Google could not collect any appreciable data

(location or otherwise) in the absence of a user interaction with the device.

e. After a user starts interacting with an Android phone (e.g. moves around, visits webpages, uses apps),

passive communications to Google server domains increase significantly, even in cases where the user

did not use any prominent Google applications (i.e. no Google Search, no YouTube, no Gmail, and

no Google Maps). This increase is driven largely by data activity from Google's publisher and advertiser

products (e.g. Google Analytics, DoubleClick, AdWords)11. Such data constituted 46% of all requests

to Google servers from the Android phone. Google collected location at a 1.4x higher rate compared

to the stationary phone experiment with no user interaction. Magnitude wise, Google's servers

communicated 11.6 MB of data per day (or 0.35 GB/month) with the Android device. This experiment

suggests that even if a user does not interact with any key Google applications, Google is still able to

collect considerable information through its advertiser and publisher products.

f. While using an iOS device, if a user decides to forgo the use of any Google product (i.e. no Android,

no Chrome, no Google applications), and visits only non-Google webpages, the number of times data

is communicated to Google servers still remains surprisingly high. This communication is driven purely

by advertiser/publisher services. The number of times such Google services are called from an iOS

device is similar to an Android device. In this experiment, the total magnitude of data communicated

to Google servers from an iOS device is found to be approximately half of that from the Android

device.

g. Advertising identifiers (which are purportedly "user anonymous" and collect activity data on apps and

3rd-party webpage visits) can get connected with a user's Google identity. This happens via passing of

device-level identification information to Google servers by an Android device. Likewise, the

DoubleClick cookie ID (which tracks a user's activity on the 3rd-party webpages) is another

purportedly "user anonymous" identifier that Google can connect to a user's Google Account if a user

accesses a Google application in the same browser in which a 3rd-party webpage was previously

accessed. Overall, our findings indicate that Google has the ability to connect the anonymous data

collected through passive means with the personal information of the user.