After fish that survives on land is found, Georgia tells anglers: Kill them immediately
Georgia's Department of Natural Resources has a message for anglers: If you catch a northern snakehead, kill it immediately. Northern snakeheadsare invasive fish that can breathe air and survive for days on land.
An angler recently reported catching one in a private pond in Gwinnett County.
How it got there is a mystery. State wildlife officials said in a press release it's the first time the species has been confirmed in Georgia waters. It's been found in 14 other states.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, suggests:
Anglers are the first line of defense. If you think you’ve caught a northern snakehead:
- DO NOT RELEASE IT.
- Kill it immediately and freeze it. They can survive on land.
- If possible, take pictures of the fish. Include close ups of its mouth, fins and tail.
- Note where it was caught like the waterbody, landmarks or GPS coordinates.
- Immediately report it to your regional Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division Fisheries Office.
For more information about the northern snakehead, or other aquatic nuisance species, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/aquatic-nuisance-species.
Entry on Wikipedia for northern snakehead.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @05:12PM (2 children)
Another southern state starts a murderous campaign of discriminating against undocumented migrants!
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday October 15, @05:30PM (1 child)
Well I'm glad we finally found that invasion y'all are always going on about.
Turns out it's NOT humans coming here peaceably, but some kind of super fish doing the invading.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday October 15, @05:52PM
It's humans too. We've just got our priorities straight. Snakeheads and asian carp mess up the fishing a lot worse than wetbacks do.
chromas: Y'know, if DND was really as nerdy as people say, it'd have zero-indexed dice
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @05:15PM
Godzilla's offspring!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @05:43PM
"m-kay" ... continues by killing 'em by the mouthful.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @05:49PM
Pythons to the rescue, One invasive species against the other
Pythons can’t catch fish in the water but can on land
http://www.gpb.org/news/2014/04/25/invasive-species-burmese-pythons-may-be-slithering-up-to-a-backyard-near-you [gpb.org]
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday October 15, @06:02PM (1 child)
How exactly do they expect people who aren't familiar with fish species to decide whether a fish is going to survive out of water? Oh, wait, you reckon they're going for a variation on the old "pitch her in the pond to see if she floats" witch test?
chromas: Y'know, if DND was really as nerdy as people say, it'd have zero-indexed dice
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @06:14PM
Aren't most fishermen knowledgeable about fish species? Oh wait... Georgia. They'll probably thing it's a salmon and eat it.