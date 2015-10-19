Stories
State of Georgia Orders Citizens to Immediately Kill any Fish that Survives on Land

posted by martyb on Tuesday October 15, @04:57PM   Printer-friendly
from the keeel-eeet! dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

After fish that survives on land is found, Georgia tells anglers: Kill them immediately

Georgia's Department of Natural Resources has a message for anglers: If you catch a northern snakehead, kill it immediately. Northern snakeheadsare invasive fish that can breathe air and survive for days on land.

An angler recently reported catching one in a private pond in Gwinnett County.

How it got there is a mystery. State wildlife officials said in a press release it's the first time the species has been confirmed in Georgia waters. It's been found in 14 other states.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, suggests:

Anglers are the first line of defense. If you think you’ve caught a northern snakehead:

  1. DO NOT RELEASE IT.
  2. Kill it immediately and freeze it. They can survive on land.
  3. If possible, take pictures of the fish. Include close ups of its mouth, fins and tail.
  4. Note where it was caught like the waterbody, landmarks or GPS coordinates.
  5. Immediately report it to your regional Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division Fisheries Office.

For more information about the northern snakehead, or other aquatic nuisance species, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/aquatic-nuisance-species.

Entry on Wikipedia for northern snakehead.

Original Submission


«  Unsigned int in sudo Allows Linux Privilege Escalation
  • (Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @05:12PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @05:12PM (#907450)

    Another southern state starts a murderous campaign of discriminating against undocumented migrants!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @05:15PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @05:15PM (#907452)

    Godzilla's offspring!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @05:43PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @05:43PM (#907463)

    "m-kay" ... continues by killing 'em by the mouthful.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @05:49PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @05:49PM (#907464)

    Pythons to the rescue, One invasive species against the other
    Pythons can’t catch fish in the water but can on land
    http://www.gpb.org/news/2014/04/25/invasive-species-burmese-pythons-may-be-slithering-up-to-a-backyard-near-you [gpb.org]

  • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday October 15, @06:02PM (1 child)

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Tuesday October 15, @06:02PM (#907475) Homepage Journal

    How exactly do they expect people who aren't familiar with fish species to decide whether a fish is going to survive out of water? Oh, wait, you reckon they're going for a variation on the old "pitch her in the pond to see if she floats" witch test?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @06:14PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @06:14PM (#907481)

      Aren't most fishermen knowledgeable about fish species? Oh wait... Georgia. They'll probably thing it's a salmon and eat it.

