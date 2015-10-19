Georgia's Department of Natural Resources has a message for anglers: If you catch a northern snakehead, kill it immediately. Northern snakeheadsare invasive fish that can breathe air and survive for days on land.

An angler recently reported catching one in a private pond in Gwinnett County.

How it got there is a mystery. State wildlife officials said in a press release it's the first time the species has been confirmed in Georgia waters. It's been found in 14 other states.