Mathematicians prove that flash-memory 'fingerprints' of electronic devices are truly unique
Experts in applied mathematics at RUDN University have experimentally proven that it is possible to accurately identify electronic devices by defects in flash memory cells. It turns out that the distribution and nature of these defects are unique, and they can play the role of "fingerprints" for memory chips. The new method will improve protection against hacker attacks, as it would create electronic flash keys that cannot be faked. The results of the study are published in the journal IEEE Access.
As information and communication devices—smartphones, fitness bracelets, Wi-Fi equipment, memory devices—are spreading around the world, the issue of protecting them from theft and tampering becomes more and more relevant. A way to accurately identify each device is needed. Existing identification methods can be divided into two types: virtual and physical. Virtual methods are applied to the software (firmware) of a device. It could be, for example, a unique number that is "hard written" into the device. The problem is that any software can be hacked and data changed. Physical methods deal with hardware. These include the identification of a device by unique fluctuations of its radio frequency. However, radio signals are subject to interference.
One of the new methods of physical identification is based on damaged flash memory cells. Due to microscopic manufacturing defects, damaged cells randomly appear in the memory blocks of a device. The pattern of these microdefects is unique, and that means that one device can be distinguished by it from another. Previously, however, it has not been possible to numerically prove the effectiveness of this method, so the experts from RUDN University undertook to verify the effectiveness of this technology.
Unique Degradation of Flash Memory as an Identifier of ICT Device (open, DOI: 10.1109/ACCESS.2019.2932804) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 15, @07:19PM
If the machine can read this as a key, then the key can be copied. This provides 0 additional security because if the machine can read the key directly then other measures such as compromising the driver can be used to clone the key without any additional intervention.
The ONLY secure method of storing a key such as this is in a non volatile ROM that is baked in at the factory and becomes part of a secure enclave that an on device processor uses to sign requests thereby authenticating itself. We already have this in SIMs cards and other smart cards, why the hell do we insist on re-inventing this particular wheel and badly?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday October 15, @07:39PM
Like how the rifling pattern on firearms are most commonly used to locate lost or stolen guns? Where do I sign up?
