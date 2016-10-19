A couple in the UK experienced a weird bug on their Samsung Galaxy S10 that allows bypassing the fingerprint reader to unlock the phone regardless of the biometric data registered in the device.

Endeavors in the past tricked biometric protection in phones from multiple brands. Hackers were able to recreate a fingerprint from high-resolution photos and transfer them onto a thin film.

Lisa and Wes Neilson's experience, though, is different and does not involve any technology, just a cheap silicon case.

Lisa got the phone as a gift from her husband and decided to put it in a protective case. She soon discovered that even if only her own fingerprint was registered in the biometric settings of the device, the phone unlocked no matter what finger was used for the process.

Apparently, the same results were obtained with her husband and her sister said ;both, users whose fingerprint information had never been registered on the phone.

The culprit seems to be the the silicon case, which somehow confuses Samsung Galaxy S10's fingerprint reader and allows any fingerprint to unlock the device.

This conclusion came after Lisa tested the case on her sister's Samsung and the same result was obtained, according to The Sun.