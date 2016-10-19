Stories
Google Avoids Serving Repeat Ads With Machine Learning

Like it or not, ads keep the internet running. However, they've become obnoxious and intrusive over the years, leading some to install anti-tracking software on their devices. This makes it difficult for advertisers to show a variety of ads to those users, rather than showing the same ad over and over again. As a privacy-focused workaround, Google -- which dominates the online advertising world -- will use machine learning to manage how frequently an ad is shown to a user when third-party cookies are blocked by users.

[...] "Using traffic patterns where a third-party cookie is available, and analyzing them at an aggregated level across Google Ad Manager publishers, we can create models to predict traffic patterns when a third-party cookie isn't present," says Google. "This allows us to estimate how likely it is for users to visit different publishers who are serving the same ads through Google Ad Manager." The end result is that if Google predicts that you've already seen a particular ad on one site, it will avoid serving the ad on another.

