Google avoids serving repeat ads with machine learning
Like it or not, ads keep the internet running. However, they've become obnoxious and intrusive over the years, leading some to install anti-tracking software on their devices. This makes it difficult for advertisers to show a variety of ads to those users, rather than showing the same ad over and over again. As a privacy-focused workaround, Google -- which dominates the online advertising world -- will use machine learning to manage how frequently an ad is shown to a user when third-party cookies are blocked by users.
[...] "Using traffic patterns where a third-party cookie is available, and analyzing them at an aggregated level across Google Ad Manager publishers, we can create models to predict traffic patterns when a third-party cookie isn't present," says Google. "This allows us to estimate how likely it is for users to visit different publishers who are serving the same ads through Google Ad Manager." The end result is that if Google predicts that you've already seen a particular ad on one site, it will avoid serving the ad on another.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday October 16, @08:22AM (2 children)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday October 16, @08:28AM
It's bad if the advertiser didn't pay a premium to Google.
(Score: 2) by Coward, Anonymous on Wednesday October 16, @08:58AM
That sounds like bull. I know they are tracking me, because of the targeted types of ads, yet the same ads show up again and again and again and again.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday October 16, @09:14AM (1 child)
make this totally moot.
Just sayin'...
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday October 16, @09:24AM
A lot of sites are rejecting adblock/scriptblock users. I'm surprised Google hasn't done it with YouTube yet.
